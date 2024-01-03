en English
France

Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
As the clock struck midnight to welcome 2024, resolutions were made. Among them, one stands out as both humble and profoundly impactful: walking two to three times a week. This simple activity, often overlooked in the world of high-intensity workouts and complex fitness regimens, is being championed as a crucial habit for maintaining good health and preventing cardiovascular disease.

Finding Balance in Fitness

Amid the holiday indulgences and the typical rush for gym memberships, Jean-Louis Laffitte, a facilitator at the Heart and Health club in Bagnols-sur-Ceze, provides a more measured approach to physical activity. Laffitte warns against the temptation of going from rest to intense exercise without regular training, a common pitfall that can lead to injury. Instead, he advocates for a gradual return to activity, emphasizing discipline over intensity.

His recommendation? Low-impact activities such as walking, cycling, indoor sports, and swimming, tailored to individual capabilities and without pushing for performance. This approach is particularly vital for those with heart conditions, for whom regular activity is essential but overexertion can prove dangerous.

Embracing Exercise at Every Age

The Heart and Health club offers a range of activities designed to engage participants at different fitness levels, including hiking, gentle walking, and gymnastics. Laffitte also teaches life-saving techniques, further underscoring the club’s commitment to health and well-being.

Parallel to Laffitte’s efforts, Emma Clavié, a physical education teacher, runs group sessions in Bagnols and Pont-Saint-Esprit through the Bassin Bagnolais adapted sports association. Her classes focus on muscle strengthening, balance, coordination, and cardio, catering to individuals aged 50 to 80, including those with various pathologies. These sessions, available with an annual fee after trial sessions, aim to promote physical well-being, echoing the growing recognition of the importance of exercise at every age.

Making Resolutions Stick

However, the challenge lies not just in adopting healthier habits but in making them stick. A survey from Forbes Health/One reveals that 91% of Americans fail at their New Year’s resolutions, with over half abandoning their goals within the first quarter. Herein lies the wisdom of Laffitte and Clavié’s approach: by promoting manageable, sustainable activities like walking, they are helping to turn fleeting New Year’s resolutions into lifelong habits.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

