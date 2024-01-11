en English
Baseball

Walker Buehler’s Recovery Boosts Dodgers’ Optimism for Upcoming Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Walker Buehler’s Recovery Boosts Dodgers’ Optimism for Upcoming Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking at a crucial season ahead in the wake of a disappointing 2023 performance, a misfortune largely attributed to the absence of their starting pitcher, Walker Buehler. Buehler, a two-time All-Star pitcher, missed the entire season due to Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair, leaving a void that the team struggled to fill.

Impact of Buehler’s Absence

His absence was notably felt, especially during the critical October games when the Dodgers were eliminated from the postseason. They were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series (NLDS), which was a clear signal of the vacuum created by Buehler’s exit. The starting pitcher first experienced discomfort in his arm in July 2022 during a game against the San Francisco Giants, leading to his subsequent surgery.

Optimism Surrounding Buehler’s Return

Despite the setback, there’s a wave of optimism surrounding Buehler’s return. Andre Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, exuded confidence in an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. He praised Buehler’s competitive spirit, applauding his willingness to contribute to the team, even when it might not have been the safest option for his health. This optimism is not unfounded, given Buehler’s impressive record in the 2021 season. He pitched 226 innings, led the National League in starts with 33, and recorded a 16-4 win-loss record with a 2.47 ERA.

A Cautious Approach to Buehler’s Reintroduction

However, the Dodgers’ management is not rushing his return. They are planning a careful reintroduction for Buehler, with emphasis on managing his workload and fatigue. The team is confident he will play a significant role in the ongoing season, but will likely miss the initial games to ensure peak performance later on. The Dodgers’ cautious approach underscores the significance of Buehler’s role in the team’s success and the pivotal decisions surrounding his readiness and workload management. In essence, the careful handling of Buehler’s return symbolizes the team’s commitment to the long game, prioritizing player health and sustainable performance over quick fixes.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

