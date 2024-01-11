en English
Sports

Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
In the ever-shuffling landscape of collegiate football, Griffin Waiss has elected to enter the transfer portal. This development comes on the heels of his previous commitment to the University of Washington Huskies. A walk-on player, Waiss has primarily been utilized as a blocker on extra-point kicking attempts, despite his official designation as a tight end.

Waiss’s Limited Playing Time

During his tenure with the Huskies, Waiss saw limited playing time in his official position, logging just one catch for 21 yards against Colorado in 2022. Despite his limited on-field contributions in the regular tight end role, his presence was a consistent feature on special teams, particularly during extra-point attempts.

Roster Changes at the Huskies

Waiss’s decision to transfer comes amidst a period of significant change for the Huskies. The team is set to lose senior tight ends Devin Culp and Jack Westover, while simultaneously welcoming new talent such as Fresno State transfer Tre Watson and freshman Decker DeGraaf.

Searching for More Playing Time

With two seasons of eligibility left, Waiss is likely on the hunt for a program that offers more consistent playing time. In the wake of the CFP title game, he is one of seven players with remaining eligibility to depart the UW program. Joining him in this exodus are cornerback Jaivion Green, walk-on linebacker Austin Harnetiaux, wide receiver Jalen McMillan, offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, edge rusher Bralen Trice, and defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

