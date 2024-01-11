Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal

In the ever-shuffling landscape of collegiate football, Griffin Waiss has elected to enter the transfer portal. This development comes on the heels of his previous commitment to the University of Washington Huskies. A walk-on player, Waiss has primarily been utilized as a blocker on extra-point kicking attempts, despite his official designation as a tight end.

Waiss’s Limited Playing Time

During his tenure with the Huskies, Waiss saw limited playing time in his official position, logging just one catch for 21 yards against Colorado in 2022. Despite his limited on-field contributions in the regular tight end role, his presence was a consistent feature on special teams, particularly during extra-point attempts.

Roster Changes at the Huskies

Waiss’s decision to transfer comes amidst a period of significant change for the Huskies. The team is set to lose senior tight ends Devin Culp and Jack Westover, while simultaneously welcoming new talent such as Fresno State transfer Tre Watson and freshman Decker DeGraaf.

Searching for More Playing Time

With two seasons of eligibility left, Waiss is likely on the hunt for a program that offers more consistent playing time. In the wake of the CFP title game, he is one of seven players with remaining eligibility to depart the UW program. Joining him in this exodus are cornerback Jaivion Green, walk-on linebacker Austin Harnetiaux, wide receiver Jalen McMillan, offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, edge rusher Bralen Trice, and defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele.