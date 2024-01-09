Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, ‘Der Kaiser’ of Football

As the world pauses to remember the lives of two sporting icons, JPR Williams of rugby and Franz Beckenbauer of football, Wales finds itself in a unique position of reflection. ‘Der Kaiser’, as Beckenbauer was fondly known, left an indelible mark on the world of football, one that has touched the shores of Wales itself.

Beckenbauer’s Cardiff Milestone

In a match that marked the centenary of the Football Association of Wales in October 1976, Beckenbauer made his only appearance against Wales, scoring his final goal for West Germany. The significance of this milestone is not lost on Welsh football legend, Alan Curtis, who had the opportunity to witness the German icon’s effortless play and remarkable composure on the pitch. Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Curtis dubbed Beckenbauer as the finest player he has ever come across, his performance characterized by an elegance and cool demeanor that left a lasting impression.

From Player to Manager

Beckenbauer’s influence on football extended beyond his playing years. After hanging up his boots, he took on the role of managing the German national team, ‘Die Mannschaft’. Under his leadership, the team achieved monumental success, including a World Cup victory in Italy in 1990. This victory was not without its challenges, including two matches against Wales during the qualifiers.

Legacy and Controversy

Beckenbauer’s legacy, however, is not without controversy. Despite his undeniable contributions to the sport, including shaping Bayern Munich and leading West Germany to World Cup victory, his reputation suffered in later years due to an investigation into a potential slush fund for the 2006 World Cup. Yet, the narrative of Beckenbauer’s career offers a comprehensive look at the evolution of football, highlighting the balance of achievement and controversy that often accompanies greatness.

In light of the passing of these two sporting legends, Wales and the world at large are left to reflect on the enduring impact of their careers on their respective sports. Beckenbauer’s influence has been felt far and wide, and his connection to Wales adds a poignant touch to the mourning and reflection taking place in the country.