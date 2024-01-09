en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, ‘Der Kaiser’ of Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, ‘Der Kaiser’ of Football

As the world pauses to remember the lives of two sporting icons, JPR Williams of rugby and Franz Beckenbauer of football, Wales finds itself in a unique position of reflection. ‘Der Kaiser’, as Beckenbauer was fondly known, left an indelible mark on the world of football, one that has touched the shores of Wales itself.

Beckenbauer’s Cardiff Milestone

In a match that marked the centenary of the Football Association of Wales in October 1976, Beckenbauer made his only appearance against Wales, scoring his final goal for West Germany. The significance of this milestone is not lost on Welsh football legend, Alan Curtis, who had the opportunity to witness the German icon’s effortless play and remarkable composure on the pitch. Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Curtis dubbed Beckenbauer as the finest player he has ever come across, his performance characterized by an elegance and cool demeanor that left a lasting impression.

From Player to Manager

Beckenbauer’s influence on football extended beyond his playing years. After hanging up his boots, he took on the role of managing the German national team, ‘Die Mannschaft’. Under his leadership, the team achieved monumental success, including a World Cup victory in Italy in 1990. This victory was not without its challenges, including two matches against Wales during the qualifiers.

Legacy and Controversy

Beckenbauer’s legacy, however, is not without controversy. Despite his undeniable contributions to the sport, including shaping Bayern Munich and leading West Germany to World Cup victory, his reputation suffered in later years due to an investigation into a potential slush fund for the 2006 World Cup. Yet, the narrative of Beckenbauer’s career offers a comprehensive look at the evolution of football, highlighting the balance of achievement and controversy that often accompanies greatness.

In light of the passing of these two sporting legends, Wales and the world at large are left to reflect on the enduring impact of their careers on their respective sports. Beckenbauer’s influence has been felt far and wide, and his connection to Wales adds a poignant touch to the mourning and reflection taking place in the country.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
38 seconds ago
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
After 14 years of steering Kambi Group plc as its CEO and co-founder, Kristian Nylén has announced his decision to step down from his role. A towering figure in the sports betting industry, Nylén has been instrumental in navigating Kambi through various growth phases and challenges since its inception as a spin-off from Unibet in
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
4 mins ago
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
6 mins ago
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
2 mins ago
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
3 mins ago
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
4 mins ago
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
Latest Headlines
World News
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
38 seconds
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
2 mins
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
2 mins
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
3 mins
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
3 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
3 mins
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
3 mins
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
4 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
4 mins
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
3 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
4 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app