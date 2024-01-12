en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Dominican Republic

Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:11 pm EST
Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski

In an unforeseen turn of events, promising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Waldo Cortes-Acosta prepares to face his teenage idol, Andrei Arlovski, in UFC Fight Night 234, slated to take place in Las Vegas. Cortes-Acosta, 32, with an impressive 10-1 record in MMA and 3-1 in the UFC, is gearing up to take on Arlovski, a seasoned former UFC champion.

A Surprising Match-Up

For Cortes-Acosta, the bout against Arlovski is nothing short of astonishing. The Dominican Republic native, who once dreamt of being a professional baseball player, started his MMA journey around 2014-2015. He never foresaw sharing the octagon with Arlovski, a fighter who made his professional debut when Cortes-Acosta was merely seven years old.

From Admiration to Competition

Despite the profound respect for Arlovski, Cortes-Acosta is ready to put his reverence aside once the cage door shuts. He asserts that the octagon is no place for admiration, underlining the ruthless, competitive nature of MMA. “In the octagon, I have respect for no one,” he emphasizes, showcasing the mettle required to survive and thrive in the punishing world of UFC.

Against the Odds

Arlovski, though a former UFC heavyweight champion, enters this bout on the back of consecutive losses. On the other hand, Cortes-Acosta, the up-and-comer, holds an enviable record that has raised the stakes for this unpredictable showdown. It’s a classic match-up of experience versus youth, of mentor versus mentee, that promises to make UFC Fight Night 234 a night to remember.

0
Dominican Republic Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Dominican Republic

See more
2 hours ago
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Emerging from the vibrant baseball landscape of the Dominican Republic, Leo De Vries stands tall as a beacon of exceptional talent and promise. With an advanced aptitude for hitting and a robust defensive game, this young shortstop has caught the eyes of baseball scouts and fans alike. Powerful Swing, Rhythmic Approach De Vries’ swing is
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Unveils The Blind Butcher: A South American Culinary Gem
3 days ago
Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Unveils The Blind Butcher: A South American Culinary Gem
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
15 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Expo Turismo y Atracciones 2024: A Milestone in Barahona's Tourism Journey
2 days ago
Expo Turismo y Atracciones 2024: A Milestone in Barahona's Tourism Journey
Dominican Republic Faces Threat from Mediterranean Fly Outbreak
2 days ago
Dominican Republic Faces Threat from Mediterranean Fly Outbreak
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
4 mins
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
4 mins
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
4 mins
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
5 mins
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
5 mins
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
5 mins
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
6 mins
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
6 mins
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
Lawmaker Criticizes Trump Using 'Real Housewives' Quote: Pop Culture Meets Politics
7 mins
Lawmaker Criticizes Trump Using 'Real Housewives' Quote: Pop Culture Meets Politics
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app