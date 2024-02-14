Wakka Wakka Man Kyle Laybutt to Represent Indigenous All Stars in NRL Harvey Norman All Stars Game

In a thrilling turn of events, Kyle Laybutt, a proud Wakka Wakka man and Townsville Blackhawks player, has been selected to represent the Indigenous All Stars team in the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars Game. Initially planning to watch the game as a spectator, Laybutt will now take center stage at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on February 14, 2024.

A Surprise Call-Up

The news of Laybutt's inclusion in the Indigenous All Stars team came as a pleasant surprise. With his recent success as captain of the Papua New Guinea team in the Pacific Championship Bowl competition in 2023, Laybutt has proven his prowess in the world of rugby league.

Representing Culture and Community

For Laybutt, this opportunity holds immense significance as he will represent his culture on his mother's side. The chance to play at Queensland Country Bank Stadium effectively makes it a home game for him. He expressed his gratitude and pride, stating, "This is an incredible honor, and I can't wait to take the field and represent my community and culture."

The Indigenous and Maori All Stars Face Off

The NRL Harvey Norman All Stars Game will feature a riveting match between the Indigenous and Maori All Stars teams. With players like Laybutt joining the Indigenous team, the game promises to be a thrilling display of skill, determination, and cultural pride.

As the Indigenous All Stars team gears up to face the Maori All Stars in Townsville, the spirit of unity and celebration is palpable. Laybutt's inclusion in the team adds another layer of excitement and anticipation to the event.

With today's announcement, the stage is set for an unforgettable night of rugby league. As Laybutt takes the field alongside his Indigenous teammates, they will not only showcase their athleticism but also shine a light on the resilience and strength of their communities.