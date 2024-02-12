Wakefield Kung Fu Club: Reviving Ancient Lau Gar Kuen in a Thriving Community

In the heart of Wakefield, a vibrant martial arts community is thriving, thanks to the support of the Portobello Community Centre and Wakefield Council's Our Year 2024 Year of Culture Celebrations. The Wakefield Kung Fu Club, a bastion of the ancient Lau Gar Kuen style, has doubled in size since the beginning of the year, offering training to children and families alike.

A New Era for Wakefield Kung Fu Club

Established over twenty years ago, the Wakefield Kung Fu Club has been a steadfast beacon of Lau Gar Kuen, one of the original five ancestor styles of Kung Fu. With the recent infusion of funds from the Portobello Community Centre, the club has found a new home and a fresh impetus for growth.

Sifus Dave and Dan, the dedicated instructors at the helm of the club, have worked tirelessly to ensure the authenticity of the Lau Gar Kuen style. They regularly train with the Guardians of the style, keeping the knowledge and practice alive for future generations.

Affordable, Accessible, and Empowering

The Wakefield Kung Fu Club is committed to making martial arts training accessible to everyone in the community. The first class is free, providing an opportunity for curious minds to explore the world of Kung Fu without any financial commitment.

Subsequent classes are priced at an affordable rate, with children under 16 training for just £1, and adult classes costing £2. This affordability ensures that people of all ages and backgrounds can reap the benefits of Kung Fu, which go beyond physical fitness and self-defense.

Strengthening Body and Mind

Kung Fu is not just about learning martial arts techniques; it is a holistic practice that nurtures physical and mental well-being. The Wakefield Kung Fu Club emphasizes the importance of balance, discipline, and respect, fostering an environment where participants can grow in confidence and self-awareness.

"The benefits of Kung Fu extend far beyond the dojo," says Sifu Dave. "We see our students develop not only physically, but also in their focus, resilience, and overall well-being."

As the Wakefield Kung Fu Club continues to flourish, it stands as a testament to the power of community support and the enduring legacy of Lau Gar Kuen. With its doors open to all, the club invites everyone to embark on a journey of self-discovery and growth through the ancient art of Kung Fu.

In the dynamic landscape of martial arts, the Wakefield Kung Fu Club serves as a vital link to the past, while forging a promising path towards a healthier, more connected future.