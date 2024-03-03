Wake Forest's Massey & Kurtz Shine in 9-0 Victory Over Elon, Signal Strong ACC Season Start

At David F. Couch Ballpark, Wake Forest's baseball team secured a decisive 9-0 win against Elon, showcasing the talents of Michael Massey and Nick Kurtz ahead of the ACC season. Massey, returning from an injury, pitched a season-high 5 2/3 innings, while Kurtz celebrated a three-run homer, marking a significant moment for both players as they prepare for the competitive ACC play. This victory extends Wake Forest's winning streak to seven games, setting a confident tone as they face Georgetown before their much-anticipated series against Duke.

Return of Michael Massey

Michael Massey's early season was hampered by an injury, but his performance against Elon signifies a return to form. The right-hander's pitch control and stamina have noticeably improved, with Massey himself noting this game as his most self-assured outing so far. His efforts were not just a personal triumph but also a strategic win for Wake Forest, demonstrating the depth of their pitching talent as they gear up for a challenging ACC schedule.

Nick Kurtz's Memorable Homer

While Massey handled the defense, Nick Kurtz made headlines with his offensive prowess by hitting a three-run home run that not only contributed to the team's victory but also highlighted his potential as a top draft pick. Kurtz's ability to perform under pressure and deliver results bodes well for Wake Forest, especially with ACC play on the horizon where every run will count significantly towards securing a top position in the league standings.

Looking Ahead to ACC Play

With a strong non-conference record, Wake Forest is poised for success in the upcoming ACC series. The team's performance against Elon serves as a testament to their preparation and resilience, with key players stepping up at the right moment. The upcoming series against Duke, another top contender, will be a critical test of Wake Forest's capabilities and strategy. Both teams share a 10-1 record, making their matchup one of the most anticipated early-season clashes in the ACC.

Wake Forest's recent victory over Elon, punctuated by standout performances from Michael Massey and Nick Kurtz, not only extends their winning streak but also solidifies their status as a formidable force in college baseball. As they transition into ACC play, the Deacons' blend of strong pitching and powerful hitting will be crucial in their quest for championship success. This win is a clear indicator that Wake Forest is ready to compete at the highest levels, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive ACC season.