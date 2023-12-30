en English
Sports

Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:04 pm EST
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener

In a decisive display of basketball prowess, Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest to a commanding 86-63 victory over Virginia Tech, scoring a game-high 20 points. The game, held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, marked Wake Forest’s seventh consecutive victory and a triumphant opening to their ACC season.

Strong Team Performance

Wake Forest’s performance was not a one-man show. Andrew Carr contributed 15 points, reaching a career milestone of 1,000 points. Kevin Miller and Cameron Hildreth each added 14 points to the team’s tally. Efton Reid, with his 13 points, sealed the Demon Deacons’ victory. The team established a dominating lead early in the game, securing a 28-13 advantage in the first half and ending it with a 44-24 lead.

Virginia Tech’s Struggle

Virginia Tech, on the other hand, struggled both offensively and defensively. Their four-game winning streak was halted by the loss to Wake Forest. Lynn Kidd and Hunter Cattoor led the team with 14 points each, while Tyler Nickel added 11 points. Despite a slightly better performance in the second half, the team could not overcome the early lead established by Wake Forest.

Game Statistics

Wake Forest outperformed Virginia Tech in several key areas, including three-point percentage, free-throw percentage, turnovers, rebounds, and points in the paint. In terms of field goal percentages, Wake Forest stood at 44.1%, while Virginia Tech shot at 46.2%. Despite the loss, it is worth noting that Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 38-34.

Next, Wake Forest is set to face Boston College, while Virginia Tech will square off against Florida State. As the season continues, all eyes will be on these teams as they strive to improve their standings and secure their futures in the ACC.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

