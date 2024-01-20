Wake Forest Demon Deacons Triumph in Convincing Victory over Louisville

It was a day of resounding success for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as they secured a convincing 90-65 win over Louisville at Joel Coliseum. This victory served two-fold, not only improving their season record to 13-5 overall and 5-2 in the ACC but also maintaining their unblemished home record for the season at 11-0.

Return of the Guard

The game marked the welcomed return of guard Damari Monsanto, who had been sidelined due to a knee injury. The return, announced by Coach Steve Forbes, saw Monsanto make a significant contribution to the win, scoring multiple 3-pointers. Although guard Jao Ituka was also announced for return, he did not feature in the game.

Offensive Masterclass

The Demon Deacons showcased a strong offensive performance that had their supporters on their feet. They hit 18 3-pointers, 10 of which were in the first half, and committed only one turnover before the halftime whistle. Andrew Carr and Hunter Sallis led the scoring for the team, with Carr posting 18 points and Sallis making 19.

A Familiar Face Returns

Danny Manning, Louisville's associate head coach and former Wake Forest head coach, returned to Joel Coliseum for the first time since his dismissal. This comes as the ACC continues its strong performance in the NET ratings, boasting eight teams in the top 70.

As the dust settles on this resounding win, Wake Forest now turns its attention to its next game against the fourth-ranked North Carolina. On the other hand, Louisville will be looking to bounce back when they play against the seventh-ranked Duke.