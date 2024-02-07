Wahoo and Zwift Forge Partnership with New Smart Trainer Launch

In the wake of a legal dispute settled last September, Wahoo Fitness and Zwift have revealed a roadmap of future integrations, commencing with the launch of Wahoo's innovative Kickr Core Zwift One smart trainer. This development signifies the end of production for Zwift's own smart trainer, the Zwift Hub One, a decision taken to streamline the customer experience rather than profiting on hardware sales.

From Legal Battle to Mutual Growth

A patent infringement lawsuit initially brought the two companies into communication, leading to the recognition that a collaborative effort could be mutually beneficial and instrumental in boosting the indoor cycling industry. This news breaks just two days following the announcement of workforce layoffs at Zwift and the resignation of co-CEO Kurt Beidler. However, rather than being seen as a victory for Wahoo and a loss for Zwift, this alliance is perceived as a symbiotic partnership with shared objectives.

Shared Goals and Customer Focus

Both companies are centering their efforts on enhancing the customer experience, superior distribution, collaboration with independent bike dealers, and improved after-sales support. The legal settlement and subsequent collaboration have opened opportunities for cross-selling, the creation of new virtual content, and the potential for joint sponsorships in the future.

Product Details and Availability

The newly-launched Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One smart trainer is essentially a revamped version of the existing Wahoo Kickr Core. Still, it now comes with a single-speed cog, virtual shifting, compatibility with Wahoo accessories, and multiple connectivity options. Retailing at $599, it includes a one-year membership to Zwift. The product is available for order in the US, UK, and EU, with availability in Australia and Canada expected in late March. Furthermore, existing Wahoo Kickr Core trainer owners have an upgrade option named Zwift Play. Interestingly, the partnership has resulted in a price drop for the Wahoo Kickr Core, making it more accessible to consumers.