Wagner Triumphs Over Stonehill in College Basketball Showdown

In a riveting college basketball showdown, Wagner cinched a decisive 64-54 victory over Stonehill. The match, which saw outstanding contributions from both sides, was a testament to the grit and tenacity of collegiate basketball. The first half of the game painted a clear picture of Wagner's dominance, with the team pulling ahead 32-19. As the game progressed, the prowess of both teams shone through, with players leaving their mark on the court.

Key Contributors from Stonehill

Stonehill's performance was underscored by the efforts of Zegarowski, Stinson, and Stone, who contributed 9, 11, and 11 points respectively. Their performance, though commendable, was not enough to tilt the scales in their favor. Other contributors from the team included McGill, Benigni, and Semona, who added 3, 5, and 3 points, respectively. In terms of three-point goals, Stonehill made 8 out of 23 attempts, with Zegarowski showing prowess by hitting 3 out of 6.

Wagner's Winning Performance

On the winning side, Wagner's team saw standout performances from Ezquerra, Council, and Allen, who scored 16, 14, and 12 points respectively. Zongo also contributed significantly, chipping in with 8 points. As for three-point shots, Wagner secured 7 out of 20, with Ezquerra demonstrating his shooting skills by sinking 3 out of 5. The rebounding battle was also dominated by Wagner, who gathered 33 rebounds compared to Stonehill's 23. Allen led Wagner in this regard, securing 9 rebounds. Ezquerra also led his team with 6 assists.

Game Statistics and Crowd Attendance

The game was not without its share of penalties. Stonehill committed a total of 17 fouls, with Triplett fouling out of the game, while Wagner kept their fouls to a minimum, committing only 8. The match was attended by 972 spectators, filling nearly half of the venue's 2,100 capacity.