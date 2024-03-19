Wagner Triumphs Over Howard in NCAA First Four, Council Jr. Scores 21

Wagner College marked its first NCAA Tournament win in program history with a thrilling 71-68 victory over Howard University, thanks to a standout performance by Melvin Council Jr. who scored 21 points. The game, held on March 19, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio, showcased Wagner's resilience and skill as they kicked off March Madness on a high note.

Early Lead Sets the Tone

The Seahawks, led by coach Donald Copeland, quickly established dominance with Tahron Allen's layup putting them ahead early in the game. Maintaining the lead throughout, Wagner built a 17-point advantage in the first half, a margin they matched early in the second half. Their offensive strategy paid off, shooting an impressive 52.7% overall and 47.1% from beyond the arc.

Howard's Late Rally Falls Short

Howard University, under the guidance of coach Kenny Blakeney, mounted a formidable comeback in the latter stages of the game. The Bison, sparked by Bryce Harris and Seth Towns who both scored 16 points, narrowed the gap to just one point with 18 seconds left on the clock. Despite their efforts and a late surge attempting three 3-pointers in the closing seconds, Howard could not overturn Wagner's lead, highlighting the intense competition and unpredictability of March Madness.

Implications for Wagner's Future

This victory not only records a historic first win for Wagner in the NCAA Tournament but also sets a promising tone for their upcoming challenge against top seed North Carolina. With a roster limited by injuries but undeterred in spirit, Wagner's performance against Howard underscores their potential to make a deeper run in the tournament. The Seahawks' unity and determination, coupled with Council Jr.'s scoring prowess, suggest they are a team capable of defying expectations.