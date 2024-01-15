Wagner Seahawks Lead Stonehill College Skyhawks in Northeast Clash

The Wagner Seahawks are currently leading the Stonehill College Skyhawks 32-19 at the end of the first quarter in a Northeast clash held at Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York. A victory for Wagner would bolster their record to 8-7, whereas a defeat for Stonehill would drop them to 2-17.

Advertisment

Team Performance and Statistics

Wagner has shown strong defensive skills throughout the season, allowing just an average of 62.7 points per game. Moreover, they demonstrate good control over turnovers with an average of 9.4 per game. On the other side, Stonehill College struggles with an average of 14.2 turnovers per game. Wagner's home record stands at 4-1, while Stonehill has had a challenging road experience with a 15-game losing streak.

Game Projections and Odds

Advertisment

The odds are in favor of Wagner by 8 points, with an over/under set at 131 points. This is a significant game for both teams as they have each secured a win in their two recent encounters. Their previous face-off in February 2023 ended with Wagner claiming a 54-44 victory.

Historical Context and Significance

This game carries weight as it adds another chapter to the competition between the two Northeast Conference teams. Stonehill's head coach Trisha Brown and Wagner's head coach Terrell Coburn both hold a 1-1 record against each other. Stonehill is looking to break their road losing streak, while Wagner aims to maintain their strong defensive record.