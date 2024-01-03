‘Waffle House’ Trio: Montana Grizzlies’ Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness

In a unique display of unity and readiness, the wide receivers of the Montana Grizzlies football team – Junior Bergen, Aaron Fontes, and Keelan White – have adopted the moniker ‘Waffle House’ for their unit. This nickname, derived from the popular restaurant chain renowned for its 24/7 service, mirrors their ability to be open for passes during games at any time.

‘Waffle House’ Trio Spearheading Offensive Success

The trio has been instrumental in the team’s offensive success this season, combining for an impressive 146 receptions, 2,086 yards, and 14 touchdowns through 14 games. Their prowess has been further enhanced by the stable quarterbacking of Clifton McDowell, who took the reins after the first four games of the season, and the guidance of new position coach Bryce Erickson.

Rising Stars in the Making

All three receivers are juniors in terms of eligibility, a result of redshirt years and the pandemic-related waiver. Despite their relative youth, they have become regular starters, each setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards this season. Their growth has been facilitated by a culture of selflessness and camaraderie, traits they absorbed from former senior players.

Shared Success and Camaraderie

This supportive environment is evident in their shared successes and the genuine happiness for each other’s on-field achievements. They’ve also introduced some fun into their play, with celebrations such as mimicking the Spider Man pointing meme after scoring touchdowns. This showcases their tight-knit relationship and shared love for the game, further solidifying their position as ‘Waffle House’ – always open, always ready to make a play.