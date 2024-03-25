WA Football Commission Clamps Down on Bullying in Junior AFL Clubs

The West Australian Football Commission has taken a firm stance against the bullying of young players in junior AFL clubs, driven by excessively demanding training programs. This move comes after reports surfaced of players being sidelined due to their inability to meet rigorous fitness requirements, sparking a broader conversation about the principles of youth sports and coaching ethics.
Addressing the Core Issue
Last week, an emphatic email was dispatched to all junior clubs within WA, spotlighting concerns over the welfare of players aged 11 to 13. Coaches were reportedly imposing arduous time trials and strength conditioning programs to sift through players, ostensibly to enhance competitive edge but at the expense of inclusivity and the mental well-being of young athletes. The Commission's email underscored the potentially detrimental impact of such practices, not only in terms of physical injuries like stress fractures and overuse but also regarding the psychological toll on players deemed unfit for the game.
Shifting Focus to Player Development and Enjoyment
Troy Kirkham, the Commission's executive manager of game development and community football, advocated for a balanced approach to youth sports, emphasizing skill development and enjoyment over mere physical fitness. Kirkham's comments on ABC Radio Perth highlighted a concerning trend among certain coaches who prioritize winning over player welfare, risking alienation and burnout among young athletes. The Commission's initiative seeks to educate and recalibrate the coaching community's focus towards nurturing a supportive and inclusive environment for all players, regardless of their physical prowess.
Looking Towards a Positive Future
While the majority of coaches engage in commendable practices, the Commission's alert serves as a reminder of the essential values that should underpin youth sports: enjoyment, inclusivity, and holistic development. By addressing this issue head-on, the WA Football Commission aims to foster a culture of understanding and support within the junior AFL community, ensuring that football remains a source of joy and personal growth for young athletes. This initiative not only protects the physical and mental well-being of players but also upholds the integrity and spirit of the game.