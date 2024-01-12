en English
Vrendon ‘Vren’ Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports

Indonesian esports team RRQ Hoshi has announced the appointment of Vrendon “Vren” Lin, a veteran coach known for his achievements in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) scene, as part of a significant team restructuring. This move comes in the wake of the team’s aim to bounce back in the MPL circuit campaign, after falling short of the world championship for the first time in four attempts. Vren’s appointment is a key step in RRQ Hoshi’s plan to revitalize their squad and propel them back to their winning ways.

From AP Bren to RRQ Hoshi

After leading AP Bren to a triumphant victory at the M5 World Championship in Manila, Vrendon “Vren” Lin has embarked on a new journey, signing with RRQ Hoshi for MPL ID S13. This move marks his return to Indonesia following a successful stint with Bigetron Alpha. Vren, the second Filipino coach to lead RRQ Hoshi, is set to coach alongside Darryl “Irrad” Tuason and Borris “Brusko” Parro, both former MPL Philippines players. The announcement of Coach Vren’s move was first made by his former team, AP Bren.

An Ensemble of Talent

RRQ Hoshi has also enlisted the talents of experienced players and Indonesian stars such as Schevenko “Skylar” Tendean, Andre Raymond “Banana” Putra, Deden Muhammad “Clayyy” Nurhasan, and Ferdyansyah “Ferxiic” Kamaruddin. This strategic move aims to blend the prowess of seasoned players with the vigor of emerging talents, creating a formidable team ready to take on MPL ID Season 13.

Redeeming Past Performances

RRQ Hoshi is on a mission to redeem their past performances, having placed fourth in both MPL Season 11 and MPL Season 12, which resulted in their absence from MSC 2023 and the M5 World Championship. With the inclusion of Vren and the new roster, the team is poised to make significant strides in the upcoming season. RRQ Hoshi is committed to competing at the highest level, both domestically and internationally, promising an exciting and competitive season ahead.

Indonesia
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

