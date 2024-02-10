VP Shettima Heads Delegation to AFCON Final, Backing Super Eagles

Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to lead a presidential delegation to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, for the final match of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The decision comes as a show of support for the national football team, the Super Eagles, who will face Côte d'Ivoire in a highly anticipated rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium following their successful semi-final victory over South Africa.

Advertisment

The Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has expressed its full support for the Super Eagles. Recognizing the importance of football in promoting national unity and pride, the government has called on all Nigerians, including those in the diaspora, to vocally support the team and create a national movement of encouragement.

In a press release by Vice President Shettima's media assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, the government emphasized the significance of the final game and the role of the Super Eagles in fostering unity and pride among Nigerians. The administration's commitment to the team is evident in its decision to send a high-level delegation to the match.

A Journey to the Finals

Advertisment

The Super Eagles' journey to the final has been marked by impressive performances and a determination to bring glory to their nation. Their victory over South Africa in the semi-finals has further solidified their status as a formidable force in African football.

In the group stage, Nigeria previously defeated Côte d'Ivoire 1-0, with Captain William Troost-Ekong scoring the winning goal from a penalty. The upcoming final is expected to be a fiercely contested rematch, with both teams vying for the prestigious AFCON trophy.

Investment in Sports for National Happiness and Joy

Advertisment

The Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, has called for increased private investment in sports following the Super Eagles' remarkable performance at the 2023 AFCON. Emphasizing the importance of sports in bringing happiness and joy to the nation, the Minister urged individuals, private organizations, and the private sector to invest more in sports.

Senator Enoh praised President Tinubu for his support and commitment to the team, stating that the government has shown incredible dedication to sports. With this support, the Super Eagles will be aiming to win Nigeria's fourth Nations Cup trophy when they take on hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the final on Sunday at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan.

As the Super Eagles prepare for the final showdown, the nation stands united in support of its team. The Federal Government's decision to send a presidential delegation to the match is a testament to the importance of sports in promoting unity and pride among Nigerians. With the support of their countrymen, the Super Eagles will take to the field on Sunday, ready to make history and bring the AFCON trophy home.