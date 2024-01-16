Voyeurism Charges Against Former Hockey Coach Bill Rotheisler Stayed

Former junior hockey coach William 'Bill' Rotheisler's voyeurism charges were stayed in a Penticton court, bringing to a close an episode that had cast a shadow over his career. The charges were filed in December 2022, accusing Rotheisler of recording or observing someone in a private setting where privacy and nudity were expected during the summer of 2022.

Advertisment

A Peace Bond Seals the Deal

Rotheisler, who had consistently maintained his innocence and intended to defend his not guilty plea, did not have to go to trial. A peace bond was agreed upon, setting strict limits on his freedoms. This included conditions such as not attending places where children under 16 are present and a ban on possessing any devices capable of recording images. This arrangement resulted in no criminal conviction or record on Rotheisler's part.

Rotheisler Breaks Silence

Advertisment

In a statement, Rotheisler expressed relief over the court's decision. He highlighted the challenges he faced due to a severe bout with cancer during this period. Adding to the enormity of his struggles, was the looming threat of the voyeurism charges. He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the support he received from friends, family, and former players during his ordeal.

An Unblemished Career

Rotheisler's coaching career included positions with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, Princeton Posse, Castlegar Rebels, and the Creston Valley Thunder Cats before his time in Penticton. Despite the controversy, Rotheisler's contributions to the sport of hockey cannot be understated. His work with these teams underscores his commitment to the game, a commitment that, for now, remains untarnished by a criminal conviction.