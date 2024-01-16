Vote Now: The News Tribune's Boys Athlete of the Week Celebrates High School Sports Stars

In a bid to celebrate the exceptional performances of high school athletes, The News Tribune has opened its Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Covering the period between January 8-13, the poll commends the dedication, skill, and sportsmanship of young athletes in various sporting events. The public is invited to cast their vote until noon on Thursday, with the poll being accessible via various web browsers.

Recognizing Athletic Excellence

The Boys Athlete of the Week poll is part of a broader initiative by The News Tribune to highlight the achievements of young athletes across different sports and schools. This week's contenders include some impressive performances in basketball. Ray Adams achieved a double-double, underlining his consistency in both scoring and rebounding. AJ Alexeev stood out with a 31-point game, demonstrating his scoring prowess. And Terrence Whiting posted a triple-double, asserting his all-round capabilities on the court.

Spotlighting Other Notable Performances

The poll also acknowledges other athletes who have made significant contributions to their teams. Omarion Boston's 25-point game, Adam Davis's consistent scoring, and Mason Thomas's crucial points in a close game were all instrumental in their teams' success. These athletes represent a wide range of schools, including North Thurston, Sound Christian, Lincoln, Tahoma, Rogers, Timberline, Tumwater, Graham-Kapowsin, Lakes, Enumclaw, Mount Rainier, Mount Tahoma, White River, Todd Beamer, Federal Way, and Stadium, showcasing the breadth and depth of talent in the region.

Nominating Future Candidates

In addition to casting their vote for the current week's poll, readers are encouraged to nominate future candidates. They can reach out to reporters Jon Manley and Lauren Smith or use Twitter to suggest athletes who, in their opinion, deserve recognition for their sporting prowess. The News Tribune's Boys Athlete of the Week poll is not just about acknowledging the present but about inspiring the future, encouraging young athletes to strive for excellence and make their mark in the sporting world.