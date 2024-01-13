Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan

In an unprecedented leap for Barbadian sports, Shonte Seale, the vice-captain of the national volleyball team, has etched a significant milestone in her athletic career. As she approaches her 25th birthday on February 9th, she has inked a two-year professional contract to play for a volleyball team based in Amaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan. This landmark event not only raises the bar for Seale’s individual trajectory but also carries potential implications for the future of Caribbean volleyball.

A Stellar Journey

The journey to this professional contract has been a long and commendable one for Seale. Her prowess on the court has consistently been on display, with her last performance contributing to Barbados securing a bronze medal at the 2023 Caribbean Zonal Championships held in Suriname. But her sporting prowess extends beyond volleyball. Seale, a versatile athlete, has also represented Barbados in junior and senior netball, giving testament to her athletic versatility.

Academic and Athletic Balance

Seale’s accomplishments are not confined to the sports field. She’s a true embodiment of a student-athlete, having graduated from Norfolk State University with a degree in Intra-Disciplinary Studies, minoring in Accounting. This balance between academic and sporting achievements paints a portrait of a determined and multi-faceted individual.

Stepping into the Professional Arena

The leap to a professional career in volleyball was facilitated by her signing with Image4sports, and her agent Ira Andusenko from Ukraine. The journey began when she signed up on an online site, which resulted in over 20 agents reaching out to her. The contract with her new team runs until April, with an option to extend for an additional year starting in August. This opportunity also opens the door for her to compete in the prestigious Asian Cup, expanding her horizons and potentially furthering her career.