Volleyball Star Jolina Dela Cruz Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery: Setback for Farm Fresh Foxies

Jolina Dela Cruz, a shining star of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), is currently embarked on a journey to recovery after a successful knee surgery. As one of the latest recruits of the PVL team, Farm Fresh Foxies, Dela Cruz's absence in the upcoming 2024 season will be a significant setback for the team. The surgery is a response to an injury the player sustained during a match in the Second All-Filipino Conference on November 30, 2023.

An Unexpected Twist

The unfortunate incident occurred while Dela Cruz was playing for her former team, F2 Logistics, against PLDT. A fall and subsequent twist of her leg resulted in her being rushed off the court on a stretcher. The injury was severe enough to warrant a surgical intervention, leaving fans of the star player and members of her team in a state of worry.

The Road to Recovery

Following her successful knee surgery, Dela Cruz has begun her recovery process with optimism, as she shared her health status on Instagram. Her team, Farm Fresh Foxies, have shown unwavering support through their comments on her posts, expressing confidence in her passion for the sport and her ability to regain her form.

Anticipated Return

Upon her return, Dela Cruz is expected to join forces with other notable players such as Elaine Kasilag, Chinnie Arroyo, Caitlin Viray, Trisha Tubu, Louie Romero, and Pia Ildefonso, to bolster Farm Fresh's lineup. Despite a winless debut conference in the Invitational, the team managed a breakthrough in the Second All-Filipino, winning two of their 11 games, and finishing tenth. The team anticipates that Dela Cruz's addition will significantly improve their performance in the seasons to come.