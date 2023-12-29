en English
Philippines

Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:49 am EST
Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons

The volleyball scene has been set abuzz with the announcement of Ivy Lacsina’s move to the Nxled Chameleons. Formerly a standout player for the now-disbanded F2 Logistics, Lacsina’s transfer was announced on Friday, December 29, marking a significant shift in her career trajectory.

Embracing Change: Ivy Lacsina Joins the Nxled Chameleons

Transitioning from her previous role as a middle blocker to a wing spiker, Lacsina’s addition is expected to bolster the Chameleons’ performance in the upcoming 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season. The team, which concluded the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference in the ninth position with a 4-7 record, is likely to benefit from Lacsina’s experience and scoring prowess. In her sophomore season at F2 Logistics, she accumulated a significant 142 points, leading the offensive charge.

The Chameleons’ Strategy: A Blend of Talent and Experience

In her new team, Ivy Lacsina will join forces with notable players such as Lycha Ebon, Jho Maraguinot, Krich Macaslang, May Luna, and Dani Ravena. This integration of new talent into an already promising core signals the Chameleons’ strategic approach to the forthcoming PVL season. With Lacsina on board, the team is poised to leverage her skills and experience to their advantage, particularly given her successful transition from a middle blocker to a wing spiker.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 PVL Season

The volleyball community is eagerly anticipating the 2024 PVL season, particularly in light of Lacsina’s move. Her addition to the Chameleons roster represents a major signing for the team, and fans are keen to observe how she will be utilized under the guidance of the team’s Japanese coach Taka Minowa. With this new recruit and a reinforced strategy, spectators are expecting the Nxled Chameleons to enhance their performance in the upcoming season.

As the second F2 player to transfer since the team’s disbandment, Lacsina’s move further underscores the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the sport. Her move to the Nxled Chameleons not only signifies a new chapter for her but also for the team as they prepare to tackle the challenges of the 2024 PVL season.

Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

