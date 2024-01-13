en English
Sports

VnExpress Marathon Unveils Unique Medal for Ho Chi Minh City Race

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
VnExpress Marathon Unveils Unique Medal for Ho Chi Minh City Race

In an exciting development for the running community, the VnExpress Marathon has unveiled a unique medal for its forthcoming second edition, set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 3. The medal, made from a steel alloy, measures 96 x 90 mm. It beautifully encapsulates the city’s past and present, with a striking design that includes central images of the iconic Ben Thanh Market and Mong Bridge. Representing the city’s continuous evolution, the Bitexco Tower and other modern buildings are depicted against a vibrant emerald background.

Reflecting the City’s Essence

Each element of the medal has been thoughtfully chosen to mirror Ho Chi Minh City’s unique blend of rich history and rapid progress towards modernity and prosperity. From the intricate details of the Ben Thanh Market to the sleek lines of the Bitexco Tower, the medal is a testament to the spirit of the city. To earn this medal, runners must register and participate in the race.

A Hidden Message

Adding an element of intrigue, the medal harbors a secret – the letter ‘G’ etched on its back. This letter is part of a series that can be collected by participants competing in all VnExpress Marathon events throughout 2024. The series consists of eight medals, each with a different letter. When put together, these letters reveal a special message, adding an additional layer of excitement for the participants.

VnExpress Marathon: A National Phenomenon

The VnExpress Marathon is famed as the largest running race system in Vietnam, having coordinated events in eight cities with nearly 75,000 participants in 2023. The event series includes seven marathons and an aquathlon. To boost participation, the organizers are offering discounts ranging from 5% to 25% for runners signing up for multiple races. With these incentives, participants can not only enjoy the thrill of the race but also aim to collect the entire series of medals.

Sports Vietnam
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

