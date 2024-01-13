VnExpress Marathon Unveils Unique Medal for Ho Chi Minh City Race

In an exciting development for the running community, the VnExpress Marathon has unveiled a unique medal for its forthcoming second edition, set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 3. The medal, made from a steel alloy, measures 96 x 90 mm. It beautifully encapsulates the city’s past and present, with a striking design that includes central images of the iconic Ben Thanh Market and Mong Bridge. Representing the city’s continuous evolution, the Bitexco Tower and other modern buildings are depicted against a vibrant emerald background.

Reflecting the City’s Essence

Each element of the medal has been thoughtfully chosen to mirror Ho Chi Minh City’s unique blend of rich history and rapid progress towards modernity and prosperity. From the intricate details of the Ben Thanh Market to the sleek lines of the Bitexco Tower, the medal is a testament to the spirit of the city. To earn this medal, runners must register and participate in the race.

A Hidden Message

Adding an element of intrigue, the medal harbors a secret – the letter ‘G’ etched on its back. This letter is part of a series that can be collected by participants competing in all VnExpress Marathon events throughout 2024. The series consists of eight medals, each with a different letter. When put together, these letters reveal a special message, adding an additional layer of excitement for the participants.

VnExpress Marathon: A National Phenomenon

The VnExpress Marathon is famed as the largest running race system in Vietnam, having coordinated events in eight cities with nearly 75,000 participants in 2023. The event series includes seven marathons and an aquathlon. To boost participation, the organizers are offering discounts ranging from 5% to 25% for runners signing up for multiple races. With these incentives, participants can not only enjoy the thrill of the race but also aim to collect the entire series of medals.