en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction

In a surprising turn of events, Vladimir Coufal, the stalwart defender of West Ham United, has expressed his discontent over his current contract situation. His agent, Karol Kisel, has voiced the player’s disappointment with the club for not offering a pay raise or a new, more attractive long-term contract. This discontentment comes despite Coufal’s significant contributions to the team, which includes helping them secure the Europa Conference League title.

Contract Extension, Not Renewal

West Ham, instead of negotiating a new contract, chose to trigger a one-year extension on Coufal’s current deal. This extension keeps Coufal, who joined the club from Slavia Prague for a modest sum of £5 million in 2020, at the club until the summer of 2025. However, the player, who has made 132 appearances since his arrival, perceives this move as undervaluing his contribution to the team’s success.

Comparisons and Future Considerations

In a contrasting situation, Coufal’s teammate Tomas Soucek recently secured a new deal with the club that will see him stay until 2027. This disparity has magnified Coufal’s dissatisfaction, with his future at the club now hanging in the balance. The defender is reportedly weighing his options and considering leaving the club in the January transfer window or at the end of the season.

Other Developments at West Ham

In related news, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus sustained a hamstring injury, casting a shadow over his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana. However, despite the setback, he is expected to compete in the tournament, reflecting the resilience of the team and its players.

0
Africa Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi

By BNN Correspondents

The Transformative Power of Digital Education in Africa

By BNN Correspondents

Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools

By Safak Costu

'Lakes First' Philosophy Transforms Lakes State's Political Sphere

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles ...
@Africa · 18 mins
Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles ...
heart comment 0
ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention

By BNN Correspondents

ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention
Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event
2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars
Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS

By Shivani Chauhan

Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS
Latest Headlines
World News
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
50 seconds
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
51 seconds
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
2 mins
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
2 mins
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
2 mins
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
2 mins
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
Stoke City Honors Supporters and Staff Lost in 2023, Fans Pay Tribute to Anne Austin
2 mins
Stoke City Honors Supporters and Staff Lost in 2023, Fans Pay Tribute to Anne Austin
Congress Leaders in Kerala Charged Following Protest at Police Station
2 mins
Congress Leaders in Kerala Charged Following Protest at Police Station
Transfer Tug-of-War: Leroy Sane's Future Amid Contract Uncertainty
2 mins
Transfer Tug-of-War: Leroy Sane's Future Amid Contract Uncertainty
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app