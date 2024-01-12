Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing

Boxing promoter Brendan Gibbons of Viva! Promotions in Las Vegas has marked his first signing with a bang, bringing top-10 junior featherweight contender, Elijah Pierce, into the fold. Hailing from Midwest City, Oklahoma, Pierce carries an impressive record of 18 wins, 2 losses, and 15 knockouts, setting the stage for an electric 2024 debut under his new promotion.

Impressive Winning Streak

At just 27 years old, Pierce has been on a tear, securing nine victories in a row over the past three years. This winning streak has set him up as a formidable force in the ring, racking up most of his last nine wins via stoppage. Pierce is currently ranked No. 8 by the WBA, No. 10 by the WBO, and No. 11 by the IBF, indicating his significant standing in the boxing world.

Joining Viva! Promotions

Pierce expressed high enthusiasm about joining Viva! Promotions, acknowledging the track record of Brendan and Sean Gibbons in leading fighters to world titles and significant matches. Brendan Gibbons, the son of notable boxing figure Sean Gibbons, was captivated by Pierce’s fighting spirit and talent.

Interestingly, Brendan discovered Pierce while scouting for opponents for boxer Mike Plania on BoxRec. He was particularly taken by Pierce’s willingness to compete across different weight classes and his performance in recent fights. A third-round knockout victory over Plania served as a noteworthy highlight.

Looking Forward

As Pierce prepares to make his 2024 debut under the banner of Viva! Promotions, he is expected to showcase his talent and potentially compete for world titles. Brendan also acknowledged Tony Jeter of Jeter Promotions for his contributions to Pierce’s career thus far. With this new opportunity, the world waits to see if Pierce will solidify his position as one of the best fighters in his division.