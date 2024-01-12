en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing

Boxing promoter Brendan Gibbons of Viva! Promotions in Las Vegas has marked his first signing with a bang, bringing top-10 junior featherweight contender, Elijah Pierce, into the fold. Hailing from Midwest City, Oklahoma, Pierce carries an impressive record of 18 wins, 2 losses, and 15 knockouts, setting the stage for an electric 2024 debut under his new promotion.

Impressive Winning Streak

At just 27 years old, Pierce has been on a tear, securing nine victories in a row over the past three years. This winning streak has set him up as a formidable force in the ring, racking up most of his last nine wins via stoppage. Pierce is currently ranked No. 8 by the WBA, No. 10 by the WBO, and No. 11 by the IBF, indicating his significant standing in the boxing world.

Joining Viva! Promotions

Pierce expressed high enthusiasm about joining Viva! Promotions, acknowledging the track record of Brendan and Sean Gibbons in leading fighters to world titles and significant matches. Brendan Gibbons, the son of notable boxing figure Sean Gibbons, was captivated by Pierce’s fighting spirit and talent.

Interestingly, Brendan discovered Pierce while scouting for opponents for boxer Mike Plania on BoxRec. He was particularly taken by Pierce’s willingness to compete across different weight classes and his performance in recent fights. A third-round knockout victory over Plania served as a noteworthy highlight.

Looking Forward

As Pierce prepares to make his 2024 debut under the banner of Viva! Promotions, he is expected to showcase his talent and potentially compete for world titles. Brendan also acknowledged Tony Jeter of Jeter Promotions for his contributions to Pierce’s career thus far. With this new opportunity, the world waits to see if Pierce will solidify his position as one of the best fighters in his division.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
In a significant blow to the Carlton Football Club’s 2024 season preparation, Jacob Weitering, one of the club’s key players, has suffered a high-grade calf strain. The injury occurred during the team’s primary training session, potentially sidelining him for a substantial duration. Details of the Injury The extent of Weitering’s injury was confirmed by the
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
8 mins ago
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Phoenix Triumphs Over L.A. Lakers: Breaking Losing Streak with Stellar Performances
8 mins ago
Phoenix Triumphs Over L.A. Lakers: Breaking Losing Streak with Stellar Performances
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
6 mins ago
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
6 mins ago
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
7 mins ago
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
Latest Headlines
World News
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
25 seconds
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
1 min
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
2 mins
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
3 mins
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
4 mins
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
5 mins
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
6 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
6 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
6 mins
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app