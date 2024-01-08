‘Viva La Bears’: An Epic Journey of Unity and Triumph in the World of Baseball

The crack of a bat, the roar of an excited crowd, and the camaraderie of a diverse team. These are the key ingredients of a new sports documentary titled ‘Viva La Bears’. The film is set to trace the journey of the Bournemouth Bears Baseball Club through the 2024 season. This comes after their spectacular victory in the 2023 play-off final. But the documentary is not just about baseball. It’s about the people who play it, where they come from, and the bonds they form in the process.

A Melting Pot on the Pitch

The Bournemouth Bears boasts a team comprising players from a broad range of cultural backgrounds. Cubans, Venezuelans, Australians, Canadians, South Africans, and English players – all have found a home with the Bears. The film aims to showcase the sense of community and unity achieved through the sport, narrated from the perspectives of players from various walks of life.

Behind the Scenes

Taking the reins of production is Grizzly Productions, a Dorset-based company. The producer is Steve Garay, with Mike Coggan directing the journey. The documentary will not only capture the thrill of the game but also delve into the life and culture of the players off the field. The film seeks to emphasize the unifying power of sports, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers.

A Story of Triumph and Determination

A key figure in the film is Jose Lopez, the manager and owner of the Bournemouth Bears. Lopez’s tale is one of triumph over adversity. He once signed with the Houston Astros but had to leave professional baseball after suffering a stroke. Undeterred, Lopez then founded the Bournemouth Bears, leading them to success and continuously striving to promote baseball in the UK. The documentary will highlight the personal struggles and triumphs of Lopez and his team, making ‘Viva La Bears’ much more than a sports film.

With a release expected in 2025, ‘Viva La Bears’ promises to be a moving exploration of the power of sports, community, and resilience.