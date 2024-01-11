Viterbo V-Hawks Face Setback in NSAA Opener Against Waldorf University

In a disappointing turn of events for the Viterbo University men's basketball team, the V-Hawks, a significant setback was encountered in their North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) opener against Waldorf University. The match, which initially saw the V-Hawks trailing by a double-digit gap, concluded with the team suffering a defeat with a final scoreline of 86-70. Despite the team's arduous efforts, they were unable to close the deficit and clinch a victory.

Individual Performances

Amidst the loss, Jack Monis emerged as the highest scorer for Viterbo, adding 24 points to his team's score. His performance was a silver lining amid the gloomy outcome of the game. Following him closely was Nick Malovrh, who made a notable contribution by adding 17 points to the tally. Their individual efforts, however, did not manage to turn the tide in Viterbo's favour.

Current Season Record

This loss brings the V-Hawks' overall season record to 6 wins and 10 losses, reflecting a challenging journey for them in the NSAA. The defeat has cast a cloud over the team's morale, raising questions about their strategy and next steps. The path to bouncing back from this defeat is yet to be determined as the V-Hawks continue their journey in the NSAA.