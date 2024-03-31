Viswanathan Anand Preps for FIDE Candidates 2024 Commentary with Humorous Training Video

Former World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand is taking a novel approach to prepare for his commentary stint at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024. Known for his deep insights and strategic acumen on the chessboard, Anand is now sharing a lighter side with fans, as seen in a recent video where he engages in voice training and throat exercises, capped off with a challenging tongue twister. This unique preparation method showcases his dedication and excitement for the upcoming tournament in Toronto, where he will not compete but instead provide expert commentary.
From Champion to Commentator
Viswanathan Anand's transition from competitor to commentator marks a significant moment in chess history. Having previously lent his expertise during the World Chess Championship, where Ding Liren secured victory over Ian Nepomniachtchi, Anand's return behind the microphone is highly anticipated. His unique perspective as a five-time World Champion adds immense value to the commentary team, offering viewers in-depth analyses and predictions.
India's Representation in the Tournament
The FIDE Candidates 2024 is not just significant for Anand's commentary debut but also for the remarkable Indian presence in the competition. Young talents like Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi will represent India in the men's category, while RVaishali and Koneru Humpy will compete in the women's event. These players will face off against some of the world's best, including Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura, vying for a chance to challenge the reigning world champion, Ding Liren.
A New Chapter for Anand and Chess
As the Candidates Tournament approaches, the chess world eagerly awaits Viswanathan Anand's commentary and the performance of the Indian contingent. Anand's humorous approach to preparing for his new role reflects his passion for chess and his desire to engage with the global chess community in new ways. This tournament promises not only thrilling matches but also insightful commentary that will enrich viewers' understanding of the game.
Viswanathan Anand Preps for FIDE Candidates 2024 Commentary with Humorous Training Video
Former World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand embraces a novel approach for his FIDE Candidates 2024 commentary role, showcasing dedication and a lighter side.
Follow Us
Former World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand is taking a novel approach to prepare for his commentary stint at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024. Known for his deep insights and strategic acumen on the chessboard, Anand is now sharing a lighter side with fans, as seen in a recent video where he engages in voice training and throat exercises, capped off with a challenging tongue twister. This unique preparation method showcases his dedication and excitement for the upcoming tournament in Toronto, where he will not compete but instead provide expert commentary.
From Champion to Commentator
Viswanathan Anand's transition from competitor to commentator marks a significant moment in chess history. Having previously lent his expertise during the World Chess Championship, where Ding Liren secured victory over Ian Nepomniachtchi, Anand's return behind the microphone is highly anticipated. His unique perspective as a five-time World Champion adds immense value to the commentary team, offering viewers in-depth analyses and predictions.
India's Representation in the Tournament
The FIDE Candidates 2024 is not just significant for Anand's commentary debut but also for the remarkable Indian presence in the competition. Young talents like Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi will represent India in the men's category, while RVaishali and Koneru Humpy will compete in the women's event. These players will face off against some of the world's best, including Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura, vying for a chance to challenge the reigning world champion, Ding Liren.
A New Chapter for Anand and Chess
As the Candidates Tournament approaches, the chess world eagerly awaits Viswanathan Anand's commentary and the performance of the Indian contingent. Anand's humorous approach to preparing for his new role reflects his passion for chess and his desire to engage with the global chess community in new ways. This tournament promises not only thrilling matches but also insightful commentary that will enrich viewers' understanding of the game.