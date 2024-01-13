en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief

India’s first grandmaster and five-time world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand, took center stage at an event in Chennai, captivating the audience with his insights on the strategic artistry of chess, his illustrious career, and the promising growth of chess in India. The event, titled ‘Checkmate With Vishy – A Royal Encounter’, was hosted by the Rajasthan Cosmo Club and left an indelible mark on the attendees, etching in their minds, a picture of Anand’s humility and wisdom.

Anand’s Chess Odyssey

Anand’s dialogue spanned over his journey from a young chess enthusiast to becoming a grandmaster, shedding light on the intricate details and challenges he encountered along the way. His story served as a testament to his exceptional skills and a reflection of his unwavering determination.

Technology’s Influence on Chess

During the event, Anand also touched upon the significant role of technology in chess. He discussed how the digital revolution has transformed the game, enabling players to advance their skills with innovative tools and platforms.

India’s Rising Chess Landscape

India’s achievement of producing over 50 grandmasters was highlighted by Anand, who expressed his optimism about the future of chess in the country. He encouraged the audience to believe in themselves and their potential, underlining the importance of resilience and self-belief in achieving success.

The talk show, moderated by Pratik Shah, CEO of Specsmakers Opticians, was attended by about 140 members, who were left deeply moved by Anand’s eloquence and wisdom. The event ended on a high note, leaving behind a lasting impression of Anand’s humility and wisdom, and a deeper respect for the game of chess amongst the audience.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
57 seconds ago
Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art
On its second day, Shringar, the cultural event of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, showcased an enchanting blend of tradition, art, and youthful exuberance. The college campus teemed with a diverse assembly of students, their traditional attire lending an air of vibrancy and cultural richness to the event. Embracing the Cultural Heritage The day
Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
8 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates First Suburban Train Service from Uran
8 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates First Suburban Train Service from Uran
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
3 mins ago
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
5 mins ago
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Unmasking the True-Crime Phenomenon on OTT Platforms
7 mins ago
Unmasking the True-Crime Phenomenon on OTT Platforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
2 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
3 mins
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
3 mins
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
3 mins
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
3 mins
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
5 mins
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
5 mins
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
7 mins
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app