Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief

India’s first grandmaster and five-time world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand, took center stage at an event in Chennai, captivating the audience with his insights on the strategic artistry of chess, his illustrious career, and the promising growth of chess in India. The event, titled ‘Checkmate With Vishy – A Royal Encounter’, was hosted by the Rajasthan Cosmo Club and left an indelible mark on the attendees, etching in their minds, a picture of Anand’s humility and wisdom.

Anand’s Chess Odyssey

Anand’s dialogue spanned over his journey from a young chess enthusiast to becoming a grandmaster, shedding light on the intricate details and challenges he encountered along the way. His story served as a testament to his exceptional skills and a reflection of his unwavering determination.

Technology’s Influence on Chess

During the event, Anand also touched upon the significant role of technology in chess. He discussed how the digital revolution has transformed the game, enabling players to advance their skills with innovative tools and platforms.

India’s Rising Chess Landscape

India’s achievement of producing over 50 grandmasters was highlighted by Anand, who expressed his optimism about the future of chess in the country. He encouraged the audience to believe in themselves and their potential, underlining the importance of resilience and self-belief in achieving success.

The talk show, moderated by Pratik Shah, CEO of Specsmakers Opticians, was attended by about 140 members, who were left deeply moved by Anand’s eloquence and wisdom. The event ended on a high note, leaving behind a lasting impression of Anand’s humility and wisdom, and a deeper respect for the game of chess amongst the audience.