Visual Concepts Austin Faces Layoffs: Impact on NBA 2K Franchise Unclear

The gaming industry has been hit hard with another round of layoffs, this time at Visual Concepts Austin, a studio integral to the development of the esteemed NBA 2K franchise. The layoffs have significantly impacted the studio’s production, design, and quality assurance (QA) departments. This occurrence echoes a similar scenario last September, marking the studio's second round of job cuts in a span of less than six months.

Industry Veterans Speak Out

Several former employees, including the studio’s ex-art manager, Brad Bowling, and software engineer Sydney F, have taken to social media to disclose the layoffs. Bowling, who has spent 23 years in the game art industry, spoke about the unprecedented severity of the current industry downturn. Sydney F, on the other hand, shared sentiments about the layoff on LinkedIn, emphasizing the heartbreaking loss of working with a team of talented colleagues.

Widespread Layoffs

The gaming industry has been grappling with a spate of layoffs in recent years. According to the Game Industry Layoffs website, there were 9,000 job cuts reported in 2023 and around 5,900 layoffs so far in 2024. These numbers underscore a disturbing trend in the industry, with companies like Riot Games, Microsoft, and Eidos Montreal also announcing significant job cuts.

Bought by 2K

Visual Concepts Austin, formerly known as HookBang, was acquired by 2K in 2021. The acquisition was intended to integrate the studio into the development of the NBA 2K series. However, the impact of these layoffs on 2K's ongoing development and future plans remains unclear, as the studio has not issued any official statements regarding the changes.