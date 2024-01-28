Visa Complications Cancel Northcutt-Aoki Fight at ONE 165: A Twist in the MMA Landscape

Amid the electrifying atmosphere of ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, an unexpected twist of fate loomed over the highly anticipated MMA duel between Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki. In a shocking revelation, the fight was abruptly canceled an hour before its commencement due to visa complications faced by Northcutt's coaches.

Unforeseen Obstacle

The news about Sage Northcutt's withdrawal from the fight sent ripples through the MMA community. Mentored by Urijah Faber, Northcutt was all set to face Aoki, a formidable MMA submission artist. However, last-minute visa issues forced his coaches to embark on an unscheduled return to the United States, leaving Northcutt in a quandary. Despite ONE Championship's offer to provide a world champion Jiu Jitsu coach, Northcutt declined, feeling unready to enter the ring without his regular coaching team.

An Apology and an Unexpected Turn

Northcutt, grappling with the sudden turn of events, took to Instagram to express his regret. He extended his apologies to fans and Aoki for the unpredicted cancellation. However, the show must go on, and in the absence of Northcutt, Shinya Aoki clashed with John Lineker in an impromptu openweight bout. Lineker, who weighed in as a backup, was swiftly defeated by Aoki with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Aoki's Discontent

Despite his victory, Aoki expressed his dissatisfaction with how ONE Championship managed the situation. The incident unveiled a strained relationship between Aoki and the organization's CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, despite their 12-year-long friendship. It remains uncertain whether Northcutt and Aoki will have their face-off rebooked, but the incident has left an indelible mark on the MMA landscape.