Visa, the global leader in digital payment technology and Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, has recently expanded its Team Visa roster by welcoming Nigerian athletes Tobi Amusan and Goodness Nwachukwu. These additions underscore Visa's commitment to diversity and support for athletes who strive to inspire their communities through their achievements and stories.

Trailblazing Talents on the Global Stage

Tobi Amusan, a former world champion and current world record holder in the women's 100m hurdles, has made significant strides on the international track and field scene. Her record-breaking performance in 2022, becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Championships and set a world record in an athletics event, has catapulted her into the spotlight. On the other hand, Goodness Nwachukwu, a discus thrower, has shattered world records, most notably at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she set a new world record with a throw of 36.56m, surpassing her previous record. These achievements not only highlight their exceptional talent but also their potential to inspire and lead.

Visa's Support for Diverse Talent

Visa's inclusion of Amusan and Nwachukwu in Team Visa for the Paris 2024 Games reflects the company's dedication to supporting athletes from diverse backgrounds. Visa's initiative since 2000 has seen the support of over 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, emphasizing equality, access, and inclusion. By backing athletes who embody these values, Visa aims to encourage a broader discussion on diversity in sports and beyond.

Looking Forward to Paris 2024

With the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, Amusan and Nwachukwu's inclusion in Team Visa marks an exciting chapter for both the athletes and the brand. Their stories of overcoming obstacles and setting new records serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration. As the world gears up for another spectacular showcase of talent and determination, all eyes will be on these remarkable athletes to see how they continue to break barriers and redefine what is possible.

As we edge closer to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the journey of Tobi Amusan and Goodness Nwachukwu serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, talent, and support. Their achievements are not only a source of national pride but also a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide. Visa's support for such diverse talents underscores the importance of corporate backing in nurturing and promoting sports personalities who have the potential to inspire and make a difference both on and off the field.