Virginia Tech Triumphs Over Syracuse in Competitive Women's College Basketball Game

In a thrilling encounter between two of the top women's college basketball teams, Virginia Tech emerged victorious over Syracuse with a final score of 75-62. A balanced scoring effort was the cornerstone of Virginia Tech's success, with Georgia Amoore leading the pack with a commendable 29 points, 6 of which came from free throws in the concluding 72 seconds of the game.

A Tale of Two Teams

While Virginia Tech impressed with their teamwork and precision, Syracuse grappled with their shooting. Virginia Tech managed to net 41.935% of their field goals and 68.8% of their free throws. Their prowess was particularly notable from the three-point line, where they shot at an impressive 41.4%. On the other side of the court, Syracuse's struggle was evident, with a field goal percentage of just 33.333% and a three-point percentage of 22.7%.

Key Contributions

Amoore's remarkable performance was well-supported by Matilda Ekh and Cayla King, who scored 14 and 13 points respectively, showcasing their agility and accuracy from the three-point line. Elizabeth Kitley, despite an off-game by her standards, played a pivotal role, not just in scoring but also in defense, contributing with 2 blocked shots and 2 steals.

Game Statistics

Despite their defeat, Syracuse held a slight edge over Virginia Tech in free throw precision, sinking 76.5% of their attempts. Both teams were on par with 13 turnovers each, while Syracuse had a slight advantage in steals, with 9 compared to Virginia Tech's 6. Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley were their top scorers with 16 points each, with Woolley also leading the team in steals. The game, marked by highs and lows, was witnessed by a crowd of 6,003 spectators while officiated by Carla Fountain, Timothy Bryant, and Linda Miles.