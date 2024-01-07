en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Virginia Tech Falls to Florida State in Thrilling ACC Men’s Basketball Encounter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Virginia Tech Falls to Florida State in Thrilling ACC Men’s Basketball Encounter

In a heart-stopping ACC men’s basketball encounter at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida, Virginia Tech fell to Florida State with a final score of 77-74. The game, which saw Virginia Tech make a thrilling comeback from a 10-point deficit in the dying minutes, was marked by pulsating runs from both teams, and challenges with rebounding and free throw accuracy.

Final Moments Drama

Virginia Tech, in a last-ditch effort to steal the game, managed to bring the score to a nail-biting 74-74 tie. However, the tables turned when a foul was called on Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor in the last 1.2 seconds. This led to Florida State’s Primo Spears stepping up to the line and securing the win with two clutch free throws. A subsequent turnover and foul by Virginia Tech allowed Florida State to extend their lead to three points, adding the final nail to the coffin.

A Controversial Ending

The game ended on a controversial note when the clock operator kick-started the clock prematurely on a free throw attempt, negating a last-ditch shot by Cattoor that wouldn’t have counted even if successful. This incident added fuel to the fiery encounter and left a bitter aftertaste in an otherwise electrifying game.

Top Scorers and Game Impact

Sean Pedulla of Virginia Tech emerged as the game’s top scorer with a commendable 26 points, showing his prowess on the court. On the other hand, Florida State’s balanced scoring effort saw Primo Spears and Jaylan Gainey, each contributing 11 points. The game not only tested the players’ skills but also their mental fortitude in a tightly contested battle. With this game, Virginia Tech’s record moved to 9-5, 1-2 in the ACC, while Florida State improved to 8-6, 2-1 in the conference, indicating a fierce competition in the days to come.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
52 seconds ago
Grosse Ile Triumphs in Overtime in a Thrilling Hockey Clash
In an adrenaline-charged face-off in the Metro Hockey League’s West Division, Grosse Ile clashed with Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at the Kennedy Center in Trenton. Both teams stepped onto the ice with an impressive start to the season, boasting a combined conference record of 6-1. The match marked a significant return for Grosse Ile, who
Grosse Ile Triumphs in Overtime in a Thrilling Hockey Clash
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
7 mins ago
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
7 mins ago
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
1 min ago
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
2 mins ago
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
7 mins ago
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
32 seconds
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
Grosse Ile Triumphs in Overtime in a Thrilling Hockey Clash
54 seconds
Grosse Ile Triumphs in Overtime in a Thrilling Hockey Clash
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
1 min
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
2 mins
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
2 mins
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
2 mins
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
3 mins
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
3 mins
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
7 mins
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app