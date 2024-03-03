Virginia Tech Faces Setback Against Wake Forest Despite Doubles Upsets in ACC Tennis Clash

In an intense ACC contest at BLACKSBURG, No. 59 Virginia Tech's resilience in doubles play and two significant upset victories were not enough to secure a win against the No. 3 ranked Wake Forest, ending in a 2-5 defeat for the Hokies. This marks Virginia Tech's second loss in the ACC, moving their season to 7-3, 0-2 in conference play, while Wake Forest improves to 10-4, 1-1 in the ACC.

Match Highlights and Key Players

Virginia Tech showcased their fighting spirit in doubles play, making strategic lineup changes to combat Wake Forest's prowess. Despite the efforts, the Hokies fell short in securing the doubles point, with notable matches including a tight contest on court one that ended 6-6 (2-4) when halted, and a crucial loss on court two by a close 6-7 (5-7). In singles, Virginia Tech's lineup faced tough challenges, with freshman and making their ACC match appearances, but unable to overcome their opponents. However, the highlight for the Hokies came with two remarkable upset victories; No. 59 on court one overcame No. 25 Filippo Moroni in a nail-biting three-set match, and on court three, defeated No. 117 Luciano Tacchi in straight sets, showcasing the depth and potential of Virginia Tech's roster.

Wake Forest's Path to Victory

Wake Forest demonstrated why they are ranked No. 3, with strong performances across the board. The Demon Deacons clinched the crucial doubles point early in the contest and continued their dominance into singles play. Key victories included No. 53 DK Suresh's win on court two, which secured Wake Forest's fourth team point and ultimately the match. The Deacons showed depth and resilience, overcoming the upsets to maintain their lead and secure the victory.

Looking Ahead: Virginia Tech's Next Challenge

Despite the setback, Virginia Tech's performance against a highly-ranked Wake Forest team highlights the Hokies' competitive spirit and potential for the remainder of the season. The team looks to bounce back as they travel to the Tar Heel State for upcoming matches against Duke and North Carolina. With a challenging schedule ahead, the Hokies' resilience and ability to secure upset victories will be key to their success in the highly competitive ACC. Support Virginia Tech men's tennis by making a pledge per match today and follow their journey through the season.

As Virginia Tech prepares for their next encounters, the lessons learned and the experience gained from playing against top-tier competition like Wake Forest will undoubtedly serve as a valuable foundation. The Hokies have shown they can challenge the best in the ACC, and with continued determination and strategic play, they have the potential to turn future matches in their favor.