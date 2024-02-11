Virginia Outlasts Florida State in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown

In a thrilling college basketball matchup, Virginia outlasted Florida State with a final score of 80-76. The game, played on February 11, 2024, saw Virginia's impressive field goal percentage of 50.0 and their exceptional performance from beyond the arc, making 10 out of 18 three-point attempts.

A Night of Unforgettable Performances

Isaac McKneely emerged as the star of the night for Virginia, scoring a career-high 28 points and leading his team in three-point shots with 5 successful attempts. His teammate, Reece Beekman, also had a career-best night, contributing 21 points to Virginia's victory.

McKneely's performance was not only impressive but also efficient. He made 8 out of 12 shots from the field and 8 out of 9 from the free-throw line. Beekman, on the other hand, made 9 out of 15 field goal attempts and 3 out of 4 three-point shots.

Despite Florida State's slightly better field goal percentage of 51.1, their struggle with perimeter shooting proved costly. They made only 2 out of 16 three-point attempts, compared to Virginia's 10 out of 18.

A Tale of Two Halves

The first half of the game saw Virginia building a double-digit lead, thanks to their strong shooting and solid defense. However, Florida State fought back in the second half, narrowing the gap to just two points.

Jamir Watkins was instrumental in Florida State's comeback, scoring 21 points. However, Virginia responded with key shots, including several three-pointers, to maintain their lead and secure the victory.

Virginia's Winning Streak Continues

This win extends Virginia's winning streak to eight games and keeps them in second place in the ACC standings. Despite facing 23 fouls and allowing their opponents 33 free throw attempts, Virginia managed to secure their fourth consecutive road win.

The victory also improved Virginia's all-time record against Florida State to 29-28, including a 10-17 mark in Tallahassee. Virginia's head coach Tony Bennett is now 12-11 all-time against Florida State.

In a game that showcased the best of college basketball - skill, determination, and teamwork - it was Virginia who emerged victorious. Their ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered most, combined with their exceptional shooting, proved too much for Florida State to overcome.

As Virginia celebrates another hard-fought win, they look forward to continuing their winning streak and cementing their place at the top of the ACC standings. For Florida State, this loss serves as a reminder of the fine margins that separate victory from defeat in college basketball.

In the end, it was a night of unforgettable performances and nail-biting suspense - everything that makes college basketball such a captivating spectacle.