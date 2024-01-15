en English
Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Nostalgic Shot Highlights India’s T20I Victory Over Afghanistan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Virat Kohli’s Nostalgic Shot Highlights India’s T20I Victory Over Afghanistan

Indian cricket icon, Virat Kohli, returned to the T20 international stage in a match against Afghanistan on January 14, 2024, in Indore, marking his first T20 game for India since the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli, who is renowned for his sharpness and agility on the pitch, almost recreated his magnificent shot from the World Cup against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, this time against Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq.

Reliving The Iconic Moment

The shot that Kohli attempted during the World Cup against Rauf went down in cricket history as one of the finest, resulting in an impressive six. In the recent game, the ball pitched similarly, and Kohli managed to hit the shot, but it resulted in four runs, leaving him slightly dissatisfied as he aimed for a six. Nevertheless, the shot quickly became a hot topic of discussion on social media, with cricket enthusiasts reliving the iconic moment.

A Comfortable Victory for India

Despite Kohli’s departure after scoring 29 runs off 16 balls, his contribution was a catalyst in India’s pursuit of Afghanistan’s total. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube capitalized on the foundation laid by Kohli, scoring half-centuries and leading India to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Jaiswal made a remarkable 68 off 34 balls, while Dube remained unbeaten at 63.

Positive Trajectory for Indian Cricket

With this victory, India has taken a 2-0 lead in the series against Afghanistan. The focus now shifts to the third T20I in Bengaluru, and the cricket community is eagerly anticipating what’s next in the series. The return of Virat Kohli and the outstanding performance of the young openers indicate a positive trajectory for Indian cricket, promising more thrilling matches in the future.

Cricket India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

