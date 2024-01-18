en English
India

Virat Kohli's Gravity-Defying Fielding Stuns Fans and Anand Mahindra

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Virat Kohli’s Gravity-Defying Fielding Stuns Fans and Anand Mahindra

One could almost hear the collective gasp from the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 17, 2024, as Indian cricketer Virat Kohli defied gravity to prevent a certain six during the cricket match against Afghanistan. The extraordinary fielding effort came during the 16th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli, in a display of perfect timing and athleticism, leaped high at the boundary to intercept a ball hit by Afghanistan’s Karim Janat off the bowling of Washington Sundar.

Kohli’s Gravity-Defying Save

Though he was unable to catch the ball, Kohli’s well-timed jump and quick thinking allowed him to push the ball back into play. Instead of crossing the boundary for a six, the ball landed safely within the field, saving five runs for the Indian team. This feat of fielding prowess, along with a sensational running catch later in the game, was pivotal in the match that ended in a rare tie, with both teams scoring 212 runs.

The Impact of Kohli’s Athleticism

The match then proceeded to two Super Overs to determine the winner, further highlighting the significance of Kohli’s earlier effort. His dedicated fielding performance didn’t just save runs; it changed the dynamic of the game and demonstrated the crucial role of fielding in cricket.

Anand Mahindra’s Reaction

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was among the many impressed by Kohli’s anti-gravity moment. In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, Mahindra asked if a new law of physics was required to explain Kohli’s athleticism, a post that quickly gained traction on social media. Accompanied by a picture of Kohli’s leap, the tweet garnered much attention and admiration from fans, both online and at the stadium.

Comments poured in celebrating Kohli’s dedication and hard work, suggesting that even Sir Isaac Newton would be impressed with his gravity-defying performance. As the dust settles on this thrilling match, one thing is clear: Kohli’s commitment to the game and his exceptional athleticism have once again left an indelible mark on the world of cricket.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

