Virat Kohli Returns to T20I Squad: A Strategic Move?

Indian cricketing stalwart, Virat Kohli, has once again found himself in the limelight, this time due to his inclusion in the T20 International (T20I) squad.

The news has spurred discussions among cricketing fans and pundits alike, with many eagerly anticipating the impact of Kohli's return to the T20 format. Echoing these sentiments is former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who expressed no surprise at Kohli's selection, acknowledging the Indian cricketer's undeniable contributions to the game.

Return of the Titans

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, another seasoned player, have been selected for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan. This marks their comeback to the T20I setup since the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Their return is viewed as a strategic move, aimed at leveraging their experience and form to bolster the team's performance in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Strategic Decisions and Squad Composition

While Kohli will miss the first T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reasons, he is slated to participate in the succeeding matches. Other key players, such as Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, have not been selected. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has also been ruled out of the series due to a back injury. Rinku Singh, an emerging middle-order batsman, has earned his spot in the squad following his impressive T20 debut for India in December.

Anticipation for the T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a significant event in the cricket calendar, drawing attention from cricketing nations worldwide. With Kohli and Sharma's inclusion, India's prospects of winning the T20 World Cup have increased significantly. Former South Africa captain, AB de Villiers, believes that their combined experience will prove crucial for India's chances in the tournament. This sentiment is shared by former India all-rounder, Suresh Raina, who termed the selection of these veterans as a wise call.