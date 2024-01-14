Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship

In an intriguing revelation, Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has shared insights into his budding friendship with revered tennis champion, Novak Djokovic. This unexpected intersection of cricket and tennis has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide, adding a new dimension to the narrative of these two global sports icons.

From Instagram Messages to Mutual Admiration

According to Kohli, the bond between the two sportsmen began on Instagram’s direct messaging platform. From there, it evolved into a steady exchange of messages and best wishes, painting a picture of mutual respect and admiration. Kohli referred to Djokovic as his ‘newest text buddy’, a testament to their growing camaraderie. Djokovic, in turn, has been vocal about his admiration for Kohli’s accomplishments in cricket, fuelling the fire of their budding friendship.

Djokovic’s Affinity for Cricket and Kohli’s 50th ODI Century

In a surprising twist, Djokovic has also expressed a newfound interest in cricket. He divulged his desire to perfect his cricket skills before visiting India, adding to the intrigue of this cross-sport connection. As a testament to their growing rapport, Djokovic sent Kohli a special congratulatory message when the cricketer hit his milestone 50th century at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup last year.

A New Chapter in Sportsmanship

As Kohli re-joins the Indian team for the second T20 International (T20I) against Afghanistan, Djokovic begins his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne. The tennis champion’s impressive track record, with 10 title victories, mirrors Kohli’s illustrious cricket career, adding a compelling layer to their bond. Kohli expressed his eagerness to meet Djokovic for a coffee in India, hinting at the potential for this cross-sport friendship to evolve into a new chapter in sportsmanship.