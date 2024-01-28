Viral Video Reveals MS Dhoni's Massive Vehicle Collection; Fans Await IPL 2024 Return

A video tour of MS Dhoni's opulent vehicle collection in his glass garage in Ranchi has taken the internet by storm, enchanting cricket fanatics and automobile aficionados around the globe. The spectacle isn't just about the former Indian cricket captain's illustrious career, but also about his passion for high-end vehicles, which is undeniably reflected in his personal collection.

Inside Dhoni's Luxurious Garage

The video, which was uploaded by Shadab Saifi on YouTube, offers an exclusive look into Dhoni's garage, displaying an incredible arrangement of vintage motorcycles on the upper deck and a selection of modern bikes on the ground floor. Dhoni's love for bikes and vintage cars isn't a secret, with a collection of over 70 motorcycles and 15 luxury and classic cars, including prestigious brands such as Kawasaki, Ducati, Harley Davidson, and luxury cars like the KIA EV6 and Hummer H2.

Public Fascination and Dhoni's Love for Vehicles

The clip has already garnered over 120,000 views, indicating a significant public interest in Dhoni's automotive treasures. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper's garage is more than just a storage space for vehicles; it's a testament to his love for luxury and speed. This is not the first public glimpse into Dhoni's garage. His wife Sakshi has previously shared images of the same on Instagram, further fueling public interest.

Anticipation for Dhoni's Return to Cricket

While fans marvel at Dhoni's automotive collection, they are equally eager for his return to cricket in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season, set to commence on March 22. Dhoni's leadership was pivotal in CSK's fifth IPL championship victory against the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season, and the anticipation for his performance in the next tournament is palpable.