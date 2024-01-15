en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Viral ‘Kemusan’ Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China’s Inner Mongolia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Viral ‘Kemusan’ Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China’s Inner Mongolia

As the chill of winter blankets the vast expanse of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China, residents are warming up to a unique cultural spectacle. They are swaying to the rhythm of the ‘Kemusan’ dance, a viral sensation that has taken the region by storm. In a vibrant display of cultural expression and sports enthusiasm, the Kemusan dance is being performed across multiple locations, building a festive canvas for the much-anticipated 14th National Winter Games slated to commence on February 17.

Fanning the Flames of Festivity with Dance

The Kemusan dance, a rhythmic embodiment of joy and camaraderie, is more than just a viral trend. It is a symbol of unity, a collective cheer from the residents of Inner Mongolia, echoing their anticipation for the winter sports event. The dance performances, spreading like wildfire, are not confined to a particular spot but are springing up across the region, adding to the growing excitement for the upcoming games.

Embracing Tradition and Sportsmanship

The Kemusan dance is not merely a form of entertainment; it is a showcase of the region’s cultural richness interwoven with a passion for sports. It’s a testament to the spirit of the Inner Mongolian people, their ability to adapt modern forms of expression, and the joy they derive from the world of winter sports. As the dance gains momentum, it’s serving as a warm welcome for the National Winter Games, reflecting the region’s readiness to host the grand event.

A Viral Dance for a Grand Event

The popularity of the Kemusan dance has surged ahead of the National Winter Games, becoming a viral symbol of the upcoming event. It’s a spontaneous, joyful manifestation of the region’s excitement, setting the stage for one of the most significant winter sports events in the country. As the people of Inner Mongolia continue to perform the Kemusan, they are not just dancing—they are painting a vibrant picture of their anticipation, welcoming the Winter Games with open arms and rhythmic moves.

0
China Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
As the 2024 Republican presidential nomination balloting is about to commence in Iowa, former President Donald Trump remains a dominant figure in the race. The results of the evening caucus meetings will serve as a litmus test indicating whether the GOP is ready to embrace new leadership or remain committed to Trump’s influence. Nikki Haley:
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
47 mins ago
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour ago
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns
5 mins ago
Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns
Taiyuan Embraces Chinese New Year with Spring Couplets Writing Initiative
7 mins ago
Taiyuan Embraces Chinese New Year with Spring Couplets Writing Initiative
Chinese Hackers Exploit Security Breach in Apple's AirDrop Feature
35 mins ago
Chinese Hackers Exploit Security Breach in Apple's AirDrop Feature
Latest Headlines
World News
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
18 seconds
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
2 mins
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
3 mins
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
3 mins
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
3 mins
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
5 mins
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
6 mins
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
6 mins
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
7 mins
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app