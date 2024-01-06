en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Violent Brawl Breaks Out at Sungai Buloh Football Match: Five Arrested

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Violent Brawl Breaks Out at Sungai Buloh Football Match: Five Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, a football match at the Gamuda Gardens pitch in Sungai Buloh spiraled into a violent altercation, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The incident unfolded on January 5th, at a late-night game scheduled for 11.21 pm. The conflict was sparked off by a disagreement between two rival teams that soon escalated into uncontrollable chaos.

Dispute Turns Violent

The disagreement that initially seemed like a typical sports-related dispute soon turned into a full-scale brawl. Despite the efforts of an intervening complainant, the situation spiraled out of control rather than being diffused. The complainant, in an attempt to mediate and halt the escalating violence, was met with physical assault, causing serious injuries to the face and neck.

(Read Also: Could Kelly Olynyk Return to Boston Celtics? CLNS Media Weighs In)

Arrests Made

In the aftermath of the violent confrontation, the local law enforcement swung into action, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in the brawl. The ages of the arrested individuals span a wide range, from as young as a 14-year-old to a 39-year-old. This wide age spectrum raises further questions about the nature and intensity of the brawl and the severity of the situation that led to such drastic police action.

(Read Also: Boston Celtics’ Defensive Prowess Shines in Commanding Victory Over Utah Jazz)

Ongoing Investigation

Superintendent Shafa’aton Abu Bakar, the Sungai Buloh OCPD, confirmed the arrests and further stated that the arrested individuals were taken into custody to facilitate the ongoing investigation into the brawl. The incident has sparked concern and debate about the safety and security measures in place at local sports facilities. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that the incident will lead to increased safety regulations and preventive measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Read More 

0
Crime Malaysia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Fatal Shooting at Oklahoma Car Dealership Deemed Self-Defense; No Charges Filed
A fatal encounter unfolded within the walls of the 29th St. Motors car dealership in Oklahoma City on January 8, 2024, resulting in the tragic death of Marvin Thomas, 55. The incident, marked by gunfire and a barrage of questions, has since been deemed an act of self-defense by the Oklahoma City Police Department, and
Fatal Shooting at Oklahoma Car Dealership Deemed Self-Defense; No Charges Filed
A&E's 'Undercover: Caught on Tape' Delves Into the World of Undercover Crime Investigations
15 mins ago
A&E's 'Undercover: Caught on Tape' Delves Into the World of Undercover Crime Investigations
Obscene Images Found in Preacher Ebit Lew's Phone Amid Trial
15 mins ago
Obscene Images Found in Preacher Ebit Lew's Phone Amid Trial
Ecuador in Crisis: President Noboa Declares 22 Gangs as Terrorist Organizations
5 mins ago
Ecuador in Crisis: President Noboa Declares 22 Gangs as Terrorist Organizations
Constable Testifies in Escape Trial: A Chronicle of Marijuana Scent and Daring Escape
11 mins ago
Constable Testifies in Escape Trial: A Chronicle of Marijuana Scent and Daring Escape
ATM Theft at Olympia Hotel: Employee Threatened, Suspects at Large
12 mins ago
ATM Theft at Olympia Hotel: Employee Threatened, Suspects at Large
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
1 min
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
2 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
3 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
3 mins
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
4 mins
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
5 mins
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
Trump Considers Delivering Closing Argument: A Test of Strategy or Desperation?
5 mins
Trump Considers Delivering Closing Argument: A Test of Strategy or Desperation?
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
6 mins
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
Concerns Over SecDef Austin's Hospitalization and Nationwide Developments
6 mins
Concerns Over SecDef Austin's Hospitalization and Nationwide Developments
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
2 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
2 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app