en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Vinicius Jr’s Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Vinicius Jr’s Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory

In the high-stakes Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid attained a resounding 4-1 victory over Barcelona, with the spotlight firmly on Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian forward, who scored a memorable hat-trick, held the reins of Madrid’s dominance over the Catalan giants in Riyadh, cementing their position as the champions.

Vinicius Jr: The Rising Star

Vinicius Jr, a young talent of Real Madrid, had a night to remember as he scored three decisive goals, ensuring Madrid’s victory. Not only did his performance attest to his growing prowess on the field but it also showcased his potential as the next big thing in football. His stunning first-half hat-trick, including two goals within the first ten minutes and a penalty spot conversion, left Barcelona scrambling.

Payback in Style

In what can be described as the perfect revenge, Real Madrid turned the tables on Barcelona, avenging their defeat in the previous year’s final. The victory marked Real Madrid’s 13th Super Cup triumph, a testament to their consistent performance and dominance in Spanish football. The one-sided win was further amplified when Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo was sent off in the 71st minute, leaving Barcelona handicapped and Real Madrid in a commanding position.

A Homage to an Idol

Vinicius Jr’s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is well-known in football circles, and he paid a fitting tribute to his idol during the match. His celebration mirrored Ronaldo’s famous ‘SIU’ goal celebration, a clear nod to the Portuguese superstar. Despite his stellar performance, Vinicius Jr humbly acknowledged the need for improvement and emphasized his commitment to continuous growth under the guidance of his coach and teammates.

While the victory was near-perfect, the only blemish was a goal conceded to Robert Lewandowski. However, the overall performance of Real Madrid, highlighted by the brilliance of Vinicius Jr, outshone this minor setback, ensuring their supremacy in the Super Cup final.

0
Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
1 hour ago
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
In a scintillating display of football, Real Madrid recorded a resounding 4-1 victory over Barcelona to clinch the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. The match, marked by a stellar performance by Vinicius Junior and a first-half hat-trick, ensured Madrid’s unbeaten streak extends to 21 games across all competitions under Carlo Ancelotti’s management. Junior’s Triumphant
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
21 hours ago
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
24 hours ago
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
2 hours ago
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
5 hours ago
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
Unraveling the Depths: How Marine Microbial Interactions Shift with Ocean's Geography and Depth
16 hours ago
Unraveling the Depths: How Marine Microbial Interactions Shift with Ocean's Geography and Depth
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
7 seconds
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
9 seconds
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
14 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
15 seconds
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
16 seconds
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
19 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
19 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
26 seconds
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
40 seconds
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
32 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
55 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
60 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app