en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Vincent Kompany Expresses Frustration Over Controversial Equalizing Goal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Vincent Kompany Expresses Frustration Over Controversial Equalizing Goal

In a recent match that has sparked widespread discussions, former football player and current manager, Vincent Kompany, expressed his frustration over a contentious equalizing goal. The incident, which occurred during a game against Luton, highlighted the ongoing debate within the football community about the use of technology like Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the interpretation of the rules by referees during critical game moments.

A Controversial Draw

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, a result that left Burnley, the team managed by Kompany, denied of three crucial points. The point of contention was Luton’s stoppage time equalizer which many, including Kompany, felt was not deserved. The Burnley boss pointed out a series of controversial decisions that have gone against his side this season, emphasizing the urgent need for improvement.

The Disputed Goal

The goal in question occurred following a collision between Luton forward Elijah Adebayo and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. Despite the incident, the goal stood even after a VAR check. Kompany was adamant that the referee should have seen the foul and that VAR should have intervened. Not only was this incident frustrating for Kompany, but he also expressed annoyance over previous decisions that had cost his team points.

The Need for Consistency

Kompany’s frustration underscores the larger issue within the sport – the need for consistency in refereeing decisions. The former player criticized the lack of consistency in decisions, pointing to incidents from recent matches, including a soft red card and penalty against his team. The controversial decision to allow the equalizer has stirred discussions among fans, players, and officials alike, with a common consensus emerging about the need for clearer regulations and consistent decision-making to ensure the fairness of the competition.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
2 mins ago
Wycombe Wanderers Secure Loan Deal for West Ham's Gideon Kodua; Lyle Taylor Departs
Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed the arrival of West Ham United’s young winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, who made waves last season as he led West Ham’s under-18 team to a FA Youth Cup victory, is set to bring his potential to the League One club. Reuniting with
Wycombe Wanderers Secure Loan Deal for West Ham's Gideon Kodua; Lyle Taylor Departs
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
2 hours ago
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
3 hours ago
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
60 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
2 hours ago
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
2 hours ago
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Latest Headlines
World News
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
26 seconds
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Gear up for Frigid Showdown
38 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Gear up for Frigid Showdown
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
1 min
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
Latest NBA Standings: Fierce Competition in Both Conferences
2 mins
Latest NBA Standings: Fierce Competition in Both Conferences
NBA Standings: Celtics, Heat, Pelicans Lead Divisions as Epic Battles Loom
2 mins
NBA Standings: Celtics, Heat, Pelicans Lead Divisions as Epic Battles Loom
Wycombe Wanderers Secure Loan Deal for West Ham's Gideon Kodua; Lyle Taylor Departs
2 mins
Wycombe Wanderers Secure Loan Deal for West Ham's Gideon Kodua; Lyle Taylor Departs
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
4 mins
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
Dallas Cowboys Gear Up for Playoffs with Key Players Returning to Practice
5 mins
Dallas Cowboys Gear Up for Playoffs with Key Players Returning to Practice
Senior Residents of Robson Ranch to Compete in Modified Triathlon
5 mins
Senior Residents of Robson Ranch to Compete in Modified Triathlon
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app