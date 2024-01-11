en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived

In a move that has made waves in the basketball world, the Memphis Grizzlies announced the signing of Vince Williams Jr. to a three-year contract. The deal, which includes an option for a fourth year, is reported by ESPN to be worth a substantial $7.9 million guaranteed. The financial details were not publicly disclosed by the team, however, the reported figure has sparked considerable interest as it is believed to be the highest amount of guaranteed money ever awarded to a player previously under a two-way contract.

Williams Jr.: From VCU to the Grizzlies

The 23-year-old power forward, who hails from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), was drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round of the 2022 draft. Over the course of 27 games this season, with eight starts, Williams Jr. has been making his mark with an average of 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. His performance has clearly caught the eye of the Grizzlies’ management, earning him a fully guaranteed contract and a steady spot on the team’s roster.

Shifting Roster: Biyombo Out

In a concurrent move, the Grizzlies have waived center Bismack Biyombo. Biyombo, who was in his first season with the team, was averaging 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 30 games, with 27 starts. The waiving of Biyombo has cleared up a roster spot, allowing for the signing of Williams Jr. and potentially opening up the opportunity for the team to bring Biyombo back in the future.

Implications of the Deal

The signing of Williams Jr. to a fully guaranteed contract signifies a shift in the contract landscape for players who start out on two-way deals. The considerable amount of guaranteed money in Williams Jr.’s contract could set a precedent for future negotiations, influencing the financial dynamics within the NBA and reaffirming the value of promising young talent in the league.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
For the Auburn Tigers fans, the retirement of Nick Saban, the highly esteemed Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, has been a cause for celebration. Their reactions to the announcement have been exuberant and palpable, making for a memorable spectacle at Toomer’s Corner. The jubilant supporters gathered at this iconic location, engaging in the time-honored tradition
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
43 mins ago
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
51 mins ago
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Auburn Rejoices at Saban's Retirement: A New Era Beckons
4 mins ago
Auburn Rejoices at Saban's Retirement: A New Era Beckons
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
25 mins ago
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
Xabi Alonso's Remarkable Ascent as a 'Super Coach' at Bayer Leverkusen
29 mins ago
Xabi Alonso's Remarkable Ascent as a 'Super Coach' at Bayer Leverkusen
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
32 seconds
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
37 seconds
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
1 min
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
2 mins
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
2 mins
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
2 mins
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
North Dakota Rep. Jason Dockter Charged Over Conflict of Interest with State-Leased Building
3 mins
North Dakota Rep. Jason Dockter Charged Over Conflict of Interest with State-Leased Building
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
4 mins
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
4 mins
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app