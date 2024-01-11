Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived

In a move that has made waves in the basketball world, the Memphis Grizzlies announced the signing of Vince Williams Jr. to a three-year contract. The deal, which includes an option for a fourth year, is reported by ESPN to be worth a substantial $7.9 million guaranteed. The financial details were not publicly disclosed by the team, however, the reported figure has sparked considerable interest as it is believed to be the highest amount of guaranteed money ever awarded to a player previously under a two-way contract.

Williams Jr.: From VCU to the Grizzlies

The 23-year-old power forward, who hails from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), was drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round of the 2022 draft. Over the course of 27 games this season, with eight starts, Williams Jr. has been making his mark with an average of 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. His performance has clearly caught the eye of the Grizzlies’ management, earning him a fully guaranteed contract and a steady spot on the team’s roster.

Shifting Roster: Biyombo Out

In a concurrent move, the Grizzlies have waived center Bismack Biyombo. Biyombo, who was in his first season with the team, was averaging 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 30 games, with 27 starts. The waiving of Biyombo has cleared up a roster spot, allowing for the signing of Williams Jr. and potentially opening up the opportunity for the team to bring Biyombo back in the future.

Implications of the Deal

The signing of Williams Jr. to a fully guaranteed contract signifies a shift in the contract landscape for players who start out on two-way deals. The considerable amount of guaranteed money in Williams Jr.’s contract could set a precedent for future negotiations, influencing the financial dynamics within the NBA and reaffirming the value of promising young talent in the league.