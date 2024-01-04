Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk’s Humility

Former WWE writer, Vince Russo, has recently aired his discontent with the present landscape of professional wrestling, voicing concerns over fan tribalism and the growing sway of ‘dirtsheet’ writers. His reflections came during his appearance on Sportskeeda’s ‘Writing with Russo’ where he nostalgically recalled working with wrestling icons like Gorilla Monsoon, pondering on their possible reactions to today’s wrestling scene.

Russo’s Critical Take on Modern Wrestling

Renowned for his candid commentary, Russo has been critical of the trajectory pro-wrestling has taken. He cited fan tribalism, a phenomenon where fans align fiercely with a specific wrestler or faction, as a detrimental trend impacting the sport. Furthermore, he raised concerns about the escalating influence of ‘dirtsheet’ writers, those who disseminate insider information and rumors, shaping the narrative and perception of the wrestling world.

Looking Back at Wrestling Legends

As he reminisced about his experiences working with legendary figures like Gorilla Monsoon, Russo humorously conjectured what these past icons might think of the current state of pro-wrestling. He suggested that they might not identify it as an evolution of the sport they once dominated.

Returning to CM Punk

On a different note, Russo had words of praise for CM Punk during his discussion on ‘The Wrestling Outlaws’. He lauded Punk for his humble demeanor upon his return to WWE. He emphasized the rarity of forgiveness in the wrestling industry and commended Punk for embodying this virtue, a characteristic he believes could foster a better environment in wrestling. Russo’s ongoing commentary on WWE and his views on the industry’s evolution continue to be eagerly awaited by fans and observers.