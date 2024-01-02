en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio’s Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio’s Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph

WWE’s RAW recently aired an episode featuring a promo segment on Miz TV, with R-Truth as the special guest. The segment was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, who challenged The Miz and Truth to an impromptu tag team match. This marked a temporary reunion of the former tag team Awesome Truth.

Criticism from Vince Russo

However, the segment didn’t escape criticism. Vince Russo, a former WWE writer, highlighted a specific issue during the Legion of RAW podcast. Russo pinpointed Dominik Mysterio’s performance, noting that he was prematurely lowering his microphone before the crowd started booing. This, according to Russo, ruined the television viewing experience, calling it ‘terrible for TV.’ He further emphasized the importance of getting the timing right.

The Match

Despite the criticized segment, The Miz and Truth emerged victorious in the match against The Judgment Day members. It was a noteworthy moment, as it marked the temporary reunion of the former tag team Awesome Truth.

What’s Next?

As for what lies ahead, the future of this storyline, and R-Truth’s potential involvement with The Judgment Day faction, remains to be seen. While the criticism may prompt changes in forthcoming segments, the storyline continues to unfold, offering intrigue for WWE fans around the globe.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years

By Salman Khan

Oklahoma State Football: Navigating the Offseason Challenges

By Salman Khan

Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW

By Salman Khan

New York Giants Strategize for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at Top Prospects

By Salman Khan

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Ant ...
@Football · 37 seconds
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Ant ...
heart comment 0
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma

By Salman Khan

Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup

By Salman Khan

Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024

By Salman Khan

Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches

By Salman Khan

NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
Latest Headlines
World News
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
17 seconds
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
21 seconds
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
Oklahoma State Football: Navigating the Offseason Challenges
23 seconds
Oklahoma State Football: Navigating the Offseason Challenges
Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW
28 seconds
Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW
Wondr Health: Pioneering Preventive Healthcare Through AI and Personalized Programs
34 seconds
Wondr Health: Pioneering Preventive Healthcare Through AI and Personalized Programs
New York Giants Strategize for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at Top Prospects
38 seconds
New York Giants Strategize for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at Top Prospects
The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Dirty Underwear: A Dermatological Perspective
58 seconds
The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Dirty Underwear: A Dermatological Perspective
Reviving the 'Grandmother Method' of Bathing: A Key to Optimal Skin Health
1 min
Reviving the 'Grandmother Method' of Bathing: A Key to Optimal Skin Health
Milestone in Onondaga County: First Latina Legislator Succeeds First Black Woman Minority Leader
1 min
Milestone in Onondaga County: First Latina Legislator Succeeds First Black Woman Minority Leader
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app