Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio’s Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph

WWE’s RAW recently aired an episode featuring a promo segment on Miz TV, with R-Truth as the special guest. The segment was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, who challenged The Miz and Truth to an impromptu tag team match. This marked a temporary reunion of the former tag team Awesome Truth.

Criticism from Vince Russo

However, the segment didn’t escape criticism. Vince Russo, a former WWE writer, highlighted a specific issue during the Legion of RAW podcast. Russo pinpointed Dominik Mysterio’s performance, noting that he was prematurely lowering his microphone before the crowd started booing. This, according to Russo, ruined the television viewing experience, calling it ‘terrible for TV.’ He further emphasized the importance of getting the timing right.

The Match

Despite the criticized segment, The Miz and Truth emerged victorious in the match against The Judgment Day members. It was a noteworthy moment, as it marked the temporary reunion of the former tag team Awesome Truth.

What’s Next?

As for what lies ahead, the future of this storyline, and R-Truth’s potential involvement with The Judgment Day faction, remains to be seen. While the criticism may prompt changes in forthcoming segments, the storyline continues to unfold, offering intrigue for WWE fans around the globe.