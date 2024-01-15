en English
Sports

Vince McMahon’s Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
The wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming Netflix documentary series focusing on the life and career of Vince McMahon, the renowned figure in the wrestling industry. The series, a collaboration between WWE and Netflix, was first announced during WWE’s third-quarter 2020 financials call and has been in development for quite some time.

A High-Budget Endeavor

Notably, the documentary series has been allocated a significant budget, making it one of the highest-budgeted documentary series on the platform. The series is being produced by Bill Simmons, with Chris Smith handling the directorial duties. The partnership, a first for WWE and Netflix, is seen as a significant step for both organizations in their content generation strategies.

Vince McMahon’s Role

Vince McMahon, the subject of the series, will be given an opportunity to review clips, but interestingly, he will not have any input until after the final cut is completed. This approach ensures the documentary maintains its unbiased perspective and integrity, offering viewers an unfiltered look into McMahon’s life and career.

Insights from Wrestling Observer Radio

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, who has contributed to the series through an interview, has hinted that the release date might be revealed sooner than expected. However, an actual date is yet to be confirmed, fueling the anticipation among wrestling fans and Netflix subscribers alike.

The documentary series is set to cover McMahon’s entire life, delving into controversial topics and providing a comprehensive exploration of his career and personal life. This move is sure to captivate audiences with its in-depth portrayal of one of wrestling’s most iconic figures. The wrestling community eagerly awaits this remarkable journey through the life of Vince McMahon.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

