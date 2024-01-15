Vince McMahon’s Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series

The wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming Netflix documentary series focusing on the life and career of Vince McMahon, the renowned figure in the wrestling industry. The series, a collaboration between WWE and Netflix, was first announced during WWE’s third-quarter 2020 financials call and has been in development for quite some time.

A High-Budget Endeavor

Notably, the documentary series has been allocated a significant budget, making it one of the highest-budgeted documentary series on the platform. The series is being produced by Bill Simmons, with Chris Smith handling the directorial duties. The partnership, a first for WWE and Netflix, is seen as a significant step for both organizations in their content generation strategies.

Vince McMahon’s Role

Vince McMahon, the subject of the series, will be given an opportunity to review clips, but interestingly, he will not have any input until after the final cut is completed. This approach ensures the documentary maintains its unbiased perspective and integrity, offering viewers an unfiltered look into McMahon’s life and career.

Insights from Wrestling Observer Radio

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, who has contributed to the series through an interview, has hinted that the release date might be revealed sooner than expected. However, an actual date is yet to be confirmed, fueling the anticipation among wrestling fans and Netflix subscribers alike.

The documentary series is set to cover McMahon’s entire life, delving into controversial topics and providing a comprehensive exploration of his career and personal life. This move is sure to captivate audiences with its in-depth portrayal of one of wrestling’s most iconic figures. The wrestling community eagerly awaits this remarkable journey through the life of Vince McMahon.